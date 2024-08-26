Leinenkugel's just announced that Summer Shandy beer will be on shelves year-round, so fans can have a sip of summer no matter the weather. To celebrate, it is closing out the official summer season by debuting Leinenkugel's Lakewater Taffy.

Infused with Summer Shandy and real lake water from each of the Great Lakes, Leinenkugel’s Lakewater Taffy is a swirl of lemonade and malt flavor that brings "summertime at the lake taste" to every bite, per the brand.

Leinenkugel’s Lakewater Taffy will be available for those 21+ in 12 packs for $5.99 plus shipping and handling here.

