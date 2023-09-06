In a significant milestone, Poshi is honored to announce its ranking at No. 552 on the 2023 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. This landmark achievement is a reflection of Poshi's commitment to excellence, innovation, and sustainable growth.

Antonio Ellek, CEO and co-founder of Poshi, remarked, "This accolade is not merely a rank but a recognition of the hard work, dedication, and spirit of my operating business partners Doruk Karakasoglu and Egemen Deniz as well as the entire Poshi team. Our success story is a collaborative effort of our customers, partners, and every individual who believed in our vision. We are inspired to scale even greater heights."

in celebration of this commendable achievement, Poshi is preparing to partake in the Inc. 5000 Conference scheduled for October 31 to November 2 in San Antonio, Texas. The occasion presents an invaluable platform for collaboration, networking, and engaging discussions with peers and luminaries from the fast-growing business sphere.

Distributed in national retail stores such as Whole Foods, Fresh Market, and Wegmans, Poshi products have become a recognizable name in the healthy food industry. The brand's growth story continues to resonate, and the entire Poshi team extends an earnest invitation to all interested parties to learn more about the company and its products on its website as well as on its instagram account @eatposhi.

The team at Poshi expresses profound gratitude for the unwavering support and trust bestowed upon them and reaffirms their dedication to nurturing innovation, embracing challenges, and forging a trail toward a successful future.

Poshi utilizes the sales, marketing, and brand management services of Ramsey, NJ-based Cascadia Managing Brands.