Tic Tac Chewy!, the first-ever sugar candy under the Ferrero North America portfolio, is now available in candy aisles across the country. The candy was first announced at the Sweets & Snacks Expo in May.

Made with layers of fruit flavors, Tic Tac Chewy! starts with a crunchy exterior and transforms with a chewy inside. Featuring two flavor varieties, Fruit Adventure and Sour Adventure, each one offers a mix of five fruity flavors: Cherry, Apple, Orange, Lemon, and Grape.

"We're so excited that fans are now able to try Ferrero's first-ever innovation exclusive to the US market, Tic Tac Chewy!," says Dan Cutchin, vice president of marketing at Ferrero USA. "This unique candy is a vibrant evolution from the iconic Tic Tac mint, and we cannot wait to get it in the hands of candy enthusiasts everywhere as we shake up the category with this flavorful offering."

Tic Tac Chewy!, made with colors from natural sources only, is available in a single bag (1.8-oz.), share bag (3.4-oz.), and peg bag (7.0-oz.) in stores and online nationwide.

For more information on Tic Tac Chewy!, visit tictac.com.

