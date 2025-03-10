Tic Tac Chewy, the fruity new candy from Ferrero's Tic Tac brand, is introducing the world to its softer side with its first-ever creative campaign, “Soft on the Inside.”

Four playful fifteen and six second ad spots show viewers how the candy with a crunchy shell and chewy inside can make people with even the hardest of exteriors unveil their softer sides with just one bite. See more of the videos here, here, and here.

In addition, the brand is hitting its Gen Z target by launching “Chewy Confectionals": partnering with influencers to answer hard questions to uncover their softer sides.

We were able to touch base with Yann Bastien, Tic Tac innovation marketing director, to learn more about the new campaign.





Liz Parker Kuhn: Why did Tic Tac decide to embark on its creative campaign, "Soft on the Inside"?

Yann Bastien: The Soft on the Inside campaign marks an exciting evolution for Tic Tac. While our classic mints have been beloved for generations, we wanted to introduce our first-ever candy, Tic Tac Chewy, in a way that resonates with our target audience.

This campaign plays on the parallel between our product's physical attributes—a candy with a crunchy shell and soft, chewy inside—and the human experience of revealing our softer, more authentic selves in a playful and humorous way.

LPK: How did Tic Tac come up with the ideas for the ad spots?

YB: The creative concept emerged from a simple yet powerful insight about our product: the contrast between the hard exterior and soft interior of Tic Tac Chewy. Our creative team recognized this as a perfect metaphor for human behavior—how we sometimes present a tough exterior but harbor softer emotions underneath.

We workshopped various scenarios where this contrast would play out in entertaining and relatable ways. What if the toughest-looking people revealed unexpected sides of themselves after enjoying a Tic Tac Chewy? This led us to develop very fun character-driven stories featuring individuals who appear intimidating at first glance but reveal endearing, softer sides after enjoying our product.

LPK: Were the ads specifically targeted towards Gen Z, Millennials, or other groups?

YB: While the campaign has elements that naturally appeal to younger audiences like Gen Z and Millennials—particularly its emphasis on authenticity, emotional openness, and humor—we designed Soft on the Inside to have multi-generational appeal.

LPK: Can you talk about the "Tic Tac Chewy Confectionals" aspect of the ad—why did you decide to partner with influencers?

YB: We implemented Tic Tac Chewy Confectionals to reach a more Gen Z-focused audience by working with influencers and reality TV personalities. Reality TV confessionals are raw and entertaining pieces of content, where we get an inside look at our favorite stars' personalities. We capitalized on this for Tic Tac Chewy! by not only creating raw and intimate pieces of content but also playing on the dichotomy of the hard questions getting to our partners' soft sides. Not only can our partners showcase the taste appeal of this new candy, but they can also speak in a way that is relatable to themselves and engaging for the audience.

LPK: Are there marketing differentiators and similarities for Tic Tac mints vs. Tic Tac Chewy?

YB: Both product lines share the iconic Tic Tac brand heritage and distinctive packaging that consumers immediately recognize. However, our marketing approach does differentiate based on the unique product attributes and consumption occasions.

For classic Tic Tac mints, our marketing typically focuses on a refreshment benefit and the iconic shake of the pack, while Tic Tac Chewy! leans more into sensory pleasure with contrasting textures, and a small moment of indulgence rather than just refreshment. Both product lines benefit from the fruity flavor expertise of Tic Tac.

Tic Tac mints and Tic Tac Chewy! benefit from cross-promotion and a cohesive brand identity that makes them unmistakably Tic Tac. We're careful to maintain this family resemblance while allowing each product line to have its own distinct personality.

6. Can you talk about the overall growth of the Tic Tac brand?

YB: Tic Tac has demonstrated remarkable resilience and growth in a highly competitive confectionery market. Over the past few years, we've expanded beyond our traditional mint offerings to include innovative product lines like Tic Tac Chewy! which is opening new growth avenues and consumption occasions.

Our strategic focus on product innovation has been a key driver, allowing us to attract new consumers while maintaining loyalty among existing fans. The introduction of new flavors and formats has helped us capture interest in seasonal and limited-edition offerings, creating buzz and driving trial. We're continuing to invest in innovation while staying true to the core brand attributes that have made Tic Tac a beloved global brand for over 50 years.

