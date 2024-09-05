pladis, the global snacking company behind brands such as McVitie’s, Godiva, Jacob’s, Carr’s, and Ülker, has opened a new chocolate café in Dubai Mall. To celebrate, they are hosting a premium chocolate experience for VIPs, showcasing the brand's rich heritage and commitment to exceptional quality.

Dubai represents a vital market for pladis, and the launch of the Godiva café, the 10th in the country, is part of the company’s broader strategy to expand its retail presence globally. With this new opening, pladis aims to capitalize on the growing demand for premium chocolate in the region and drive significant growth for the Godiva brand.

To celebrate, the elegant hosted a VIP event, with the chance to sample Godiva's chocolate, including an exclusive pistachio Kunafa truffle created by Godiva Chef Ilse Wilmots. The event also featured a handcrafted 5ft chocolate Burj Khalifa, and the opportunity to watch an acclaimed local artist create a bespoke piece for guests.

Located in the heart of Dubai, the café features a dessert bar and two Godiva chocolate fountain taps, the first in the region and exclusive to the mall, to create Godiva's chocolate-dipped strawberries and more.

Steve Lesnard, president, Godiva, says: "We're incredibly excited to open the doors of our new Godiva venue at Dubai Mall – the first café to open since I joined as president of Godiva four months ago. This new location allows us to share our passion and unparalleled premium chocolate credentials with even more people, showcasing our long history of creativity, craftsmanship, and cultural relevance while expanding our footprint in the Middle East.

“We're thrilled to be a part of the city's iconic and vibrant downtown address and will work closely with our experts in the region to create products and experiences inspired by local influences."

In addition to Godiva's chocolate collections, the café will serve up an all-day menu, including tartines and croissants, Belgian waffles, crêpes, pancakes, and patisseries, featuring the Godiva signature milk and white chocolate balloons, fondue selection, and ice creams.

Visitors to the new venue can explore the new season collections, while tourists can bring home the Landmark Collection, featuring gift boxes showcasing various UAE landmarks.

Chloe David, MENAI operations director, pladis says: “At GODIVA, we’re dedicated to crafting the most exquisite chocolate creations, living up to our founder Pierre Draps' philosophy: 'designed only to delight.' Today, we continue his mission, combining that legacy with fresh innovation. This stunning space is designed to be a haven for chocolate lovers, offering a unique and unforgettable experience.”

The new GODIVA café and store is now open on the ground floor in Dubai Mall.

pladis is on the current Candy Industry “Global Top 100 Candy Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Global Top 100” rankings.