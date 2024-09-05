Valeo Foods Group, a European producer of sweets, treats, and snacks, has agreed to acquire I.D.C. Holding, a major independent producer of quality wafers, biscuits, confectionary, and chocolate in Central and Eastern Europe.

First established in Slovakia over a century ago, I.D.C. Holding is a transformative addition to Valeo Foods Group’s expanding portfolio, per the brand. Producing a wide range of branded wafer, biscuit, sugar confectionary, and seasonal chocolate products, I.D.C. Holding is a natural fit with Valeo Foods Group’s sweet snacking platform and would form the cornerstone for its operations in the fast-growing Eastern European market.

I.D.C. Holding produces some of the most recognizable sweet snack brands across Slovakia, Czech, Poland, and Hungary. The Horalky, Mila, and Lina brands hold strong consumer recognition and loyalty throughout the Czech and Slovak markets. In 2023, I.D.C. Holding had net sales of almost €200 million. It currently employs approximately 1,150 people.

I.D.C. Holding’s highly branded product portfolio is a strong fit for Valeo’s existing business and offers the opportunity for significant expansion of Valeo Foods Group. This includes its CandyPlus operation in the Czech Republic, Balconi business in Italy, Schluckwerder business in Germany among other markets and products. Together, they will offer customers a broad and compelling portfolio of sweet snacking products backed by high-quality manufacturing and distribution capabilities.

The acquisition will deliver synergies across the value-chain and leverage Valeo Foods Group’s international sales platform. These efforts will substantially enhance the business's global performance, representing a pivotal step in Valeo Foods ambition to become a truly international enterprise.

Ronald Kers, chief executive officer of Valeo Foods Group, says: “This is a transformative acquisition for Valeo Foods Group. The inclusion of I.D.C. Holding within Valeo Foods Group will enhance our industry position, drive further growth in our portfolio and international footprint and allow us to meet growing consumer demand in this segment. We are delighted that the team at I.D.C. Holding share our confidence and ambition to be the major sweet treats player in Europe.”

Pavol Jakubec, owner of I.D.C. Holding says: “After 32 years of developing I.D.C. Holding from a local, traditional confectionary business into a major regional player in the category, operating from best-in-class manufacturing facilities, it is the right time for a new chapter in the development of this company. I am very excited to transition the business to Valeo Foods Group, who have a great track record of acquiring and successfully growing businesses in this space and are the best partner to work with our employees and business partners to support I.D.C. Holding in further growth and expansion.”

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals and is expected to complete later in 2024.

Valeo Confectionery (part of Valeo Foods Group) is on the current Candy Industry “Global Top 100 Candy Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Global Top 100” rankings.