Basketball icon and entrepreneur Shaquille O'Neal recently launched Shaq-A-Licious XL Gummies, in partnership with The Hershey Company.

The gummies feature two varieties: Shaq-A-Licious Original, with gummies that are molded after O’Neal’s face, and Shaq-A-Licious Sour, offered in three shapes and flavors that celebrate his career. Shaq-A-Licious XL Gummies roll out this month to major retailers across the U.S.

Ideated by the self-proclaimed "biggest kid in the candy store," Shaq-A-Licious XL Gummies bring an oversized twist to candy. The Original candy features gummies in blue and purple packaging, and peach, berry punch, and orange flavors, all delivered in bites of the basketball player’s head. For those who desire a tangy kick, the sour edition boasts wild green and yellow packaging with gummies shaped like Shaq’s legendary nicknames (Diesel, The Big Cactus, and the Big Shamrock) in pineapple, mixed berry, and watermelon flavors.

“I’m just a big kid at heart. I love making people smile and having fun--that’s why I created Shaq-A-Licious XL Gummies. So go ahead, bite my head off. Life’s too short not to have fun!” says Shaquille O’Neal.

