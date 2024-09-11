Maria Watson launched YouChews when she was 69 years old, and is a testament to the idea that entrepreneurial spirit knows no age limits. Chewable supplements are rapidly emerging as a trend in the industry, offering convenience, better absorption, and enhanced flavor, and Watson's latest venture, YouChews, embodies her decades of expertise and passion for wellness, all driven by her belief in living a long, vibrant life, guided by the motto, “You’re never too old when you have natural energy.”

The brand's flagship product, the Coffee Chew, combines Kona coffee beans, cacao, and Guarana for a balanced, sustained energy boost without the highs and lows of traditional caffeinated drinks. This approach not only offers the mental clarity equivalent to an 8-oz. cup of coffee with just 2 g of sugar, but does so in a chewable form that enhances absorption.

LP: Can you talk a bit about your background and what made you want to start YouChews?





LP: Can you talk a bit about your background and what made you want to start YouChews?

MW: My journey into wellness began back in 1991, a path that has been both challenging and deeply rewarding. After experiencing personal tragedy and going through a major career turnaround, I found my passion in the wellness industry, where I quickly ascended to leadership roles. Throughout my career, I've always been driven by a commitment to quality and a belief in the power of natural, holistic health solutions. This led me to establish MSI Labs and work with major wellness firms, always with an eye toward innovation and excellence. At the age of 69, I felt that it was the right time to launch something new—something that reflected my decades of experience and passion for promoting a vibrant, healthy lifestyle. That’s how YouChews was born. My motto, “You’re never too old when you have natural energy,” has always been my guiding light, and it encapsulates the spirit of YouChews.





LP: Why did you want to make a chewable supplement?

MW: The idea of creating a chewable supplement came from a desire to make wellness more accessible and enjoyable while also providing our customers with a clean and effective source of energy. Traditional pills and powders can be inconvenient, and many people struggle with taking them consistently. We wanted to offer a solution that was not only effective but also easy to incorporate into daily life. Chewable supplements are rapidly emerging as a leading trend in the industry offering better absorption, enhanced flavor, and unmatched convenience. I saw an opportunity to bring something new to the market—a product that not only provides a sustained energy boost but does so in a way that fits seamlessly into our busy lives.





LP: How does the brand redefine how consumers think about and consume caffeine?

MW: Unlike traditional caffeine sources such as pills, sugary drinks, or artificial gummies, Coffee Chews offer a convenient, chewable format that delivers sustained energy without the highs and lows associated with typical caffeinated beverages. Made from premium 100% Hawaiian-grown Kona coffee beans, velvety cacao, and Guarana, each chew offers the cognitive clarity of an 8-oz. cup of coffee but with just 2 g of sugar and enhanced absorption. This innovative approach not only simplifies how we consume caffeine but also ensures that the energy boost is both effective and long-lasting. By creating a product that is smarter, more efficient, and tastier than traditional methods, YouChews is at the forefront of a new wave in the caffeine industry, setting a new standard for on-the-go, delicious, energy solutions. We aren’t looking to replace our customers' morning coffee routine, but provide an easier, long-lasting and healthy way to consume caffeine.





LP: Can you talk about the brand’s flagship product, the Coffee Chew?

MW: The Coffee Chew is really the heart of YouChews and represents everything I believe in when it comes to wellness and energy. We crafted the Coffee Chew using 100% Hawaiian-grown Kona coffee beans, which are known for their smooth, rich flavor. But we didn’t stop there. We added velvety cacao and Guarana, a powerful plant from the Amazon known as clean, green caffeine, to ensure that the energy boost is not only sustained but also balanced. What really sets the Coffee Chew apart is its chewable format. Unlike traditional coffee or energy supplements, this form allows for optimized absorption. The Coffee Chew is more than just a product to me—it’s a revolution in how we approach our daily energy needs throughout our lifetime. I believe wholeheartedly that you’re never too old when you have natural energy. I wanted to make sure that people have access to a smart, effective, and enjoyable way to fuel their bodies, no matter where they are or what they’re doing.





LP: How did you choose what ingredients you wanted to use?

MW: Choosing the ingredients for the Coffee Chew was a process driven by my passion for quality and effectiveness. I wanted to create something that wasn’t just another caffeine product but one that offered real, tangible benefits with every chew. First, I knew we had to start with the best coffee available, so we chose 100% Hawaiian-grown Kona coffee beans. Kona coffee is renowned for its smooth, rich flavor and low acidity, making it the perfect base for a chewable supplement. Then, I wanted to enhance the energy experience in a way that traditional coffee couldn’t, so we added Guarana. This powerful Amazonian plant has been used for centuries for its natural ability to provide sustained energy without the jittery highs and crashing lows that people often experience with regular coffee. Finally, I wanted to bring an element of indulgence to the product, so we included velvety cacao. Not only does it add a rich, satisfying flavor, but cacao also offers its own set of health benefits, including natural antioxidants. Each ingredient was chosen with a purpose, to create a product that not only gives you energy but also tastes amazing and supports your overall wellness. My goal was to make something that I would want to use every day, and I’m proud to say that we achieved that with the Coffee Chew.





LP: What’s next for the brand / any new products coming out in 2024 or 2025?

MW: We plan to expand our product lineup to include innovative chewable caffeine supplements aimed at enhancing brain health, supporting gut health, and promoting heart health. These upcoming products are designed to offer the same benefits of convenience, optimized absorption, and great taste that Coffee Chews have brought to the caffeine market.

