Bazooka Candy Brands announced today that global supply chain leader Jocelyn Stahl is joining the organization as senior vice president, chief of global operations, reporting directly to the company’s CEO Tony Jacobs. In this newly created role, Stahl will oversee manufacturing, supply chain, QA, and R&D in North America as well as the many international markets in which Bazooka Candy Brands operates.

Stahl has over 25 years of experience across multiple industries, holding manufacturing and procurement roles at Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer before joining The Hershey Company, where she worked for 16 years. At Hershey, Jocelyn held leadership roles in supply chain, procurement, contract manufacturing, and M&A integration. Most recently, Stahl served as Hershey’s Vice President of Supply Chain, where she provided the strategic leadership for the supply chain functions for the company’s Salty Snacks division and led world-class teams of over 300 people. Notedly, Jocelyn led the supply chain team in the implementation of cutting-edge IT systems and served as an instrumental leader in Hershey’s acquisition and integration of Dots Pretzels, Pretzels Inc, and two Weaver Popcorn Manufacturing Plants.

“Jocelyn Stahl is a true trailblazer in operations and supply chain management and the perfect addition to our leadership team as we continue to work to take Bazooka Candy Brands to the next level,” said Tony Jacobs, CEO, Bazooka Candy Brands. “As we enter our second year as an independent company, 2025 will be another big year of growth and transformation for Bazooka and I am honored to have such a talented and strategic thinker like Jocelyn helping to steer the ship.”

“From innovative new product launches to major expansion plans, it is such an exciting time to be joining the team of forward-thinking leaders who call Bazooka Candy Brands home,” says Stahl. “The team in place is incredibly talented and I can’t wait to work alongside them to drive the further success of Bazooka’s renowned portfolio of iconic products."

Stahl's appointment to senior vice president was a strategic decision following Bazooka Candy Brand’s late 2023 acquisition by Funds Advised by Apax Partners LLP, a global private equity advisory firm, who has renewed the company’s focus on distribution growth, product innovation, geographic expansion and the acquisition of brands in complementary categories. Under Stahl's leadership, the company will look to further strengthen Bazooka’s infrastructure, expand its manufacturing capabilities, and drive efficiencies.

