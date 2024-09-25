Gerrit J. Verburg Company is introducing Gerrit's Blue Raspberry Satellite Wafers with Tongue Tattoos. The novelty offers a playful twist on the classic wafer candy. Each edible cornstarch saucer is filled with blue raspberry-flavored sour powder, and after just a few seconds, it creates a tongue tattoo.

The edible saucers are light blue on one side and white on the flip side, with one of four tattoo designs—spaceship, rocket, dinosaur head, and a cartoon tongue. The treats are gluten-free, nut-free, and GMO-free. Each 1.27-ounce peg bag (7.5 x 5.75 inches) contains around 28 pieces, and there are 12 bags per case. An entire bag has only 130 calories, and the SRP is $2.99.

The treat is an extension of the portfolio of Gerrit's Satellite Wafers, which are typically filled with either a sour powder or sweet candy beads. These nostalgic wafers have been a treat in America since the 1950s, and they are particularly popular in the Northeast.

“Gerrit's Blue Raspberry Satellite Wafers will bring joy to both children and adults alike,” says Gerrit Verburg, president of Gerrit J. Verburg Company. “Kids will love them as a fun novelty, while grown-ups appreciate the low-calorie indulgence.”

