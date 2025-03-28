Bakery ProductsNew Snack and Bakery ProductsCookies

Gerrit J. Verburg Co. debuts Mini Stroop Wafels

The bakery snack contains about 16 mini cookies.

By SF&WB Staff
Gerrit J. Verburg Co. debuts Mini Stroop Wafels

Courtesy of Gerrit J. Verburg

March 28, 2025

Gerrit J. Verburg Company is introducing Gerrit's Bakery Mini Stroop Wafels to satisfy consumers looking for a sweet treat with international flair. These bite-sized Dutch cookies feature thin, golden brown, crispy waffles filled with a gooey caramel center. Each 5.29-oz peg bag contains around 16 mini stroopwafels, and there are 12 bags per case, with an SRP of $3.49 per bag.

This poppable snack size is a smaller version of traditional Dutch stroop wafels. Popular in Holland for nearly two centuries, stroopwafels are enjoyed as a snack or dessert, either on their own or paired with a hot beverage. Consumers who want the larger conventional delicacy may choose Gerrit's Bakery Stroop Wafels with Real Butter.

“These delicious bite-sized Gerrit’s Bakery Mini Stroop Wafels are the perfect indulgence for snacking on the go, sharing with friends, or treating yourself,” says Gerrit Verburg, president of Gerrit J. Verburg Company.

Dayparts are blurring as consumers snack all day long, often in place of meals. Many consumers seek out decadent treats, and 53% say their last snack was an indulgent offering, according to Datassential SNAP! Snacking Keynote 2023.

According to lore, the first stroopwafel was conceived around 1840 when Dutch baker Gerard Kamphuisen combined leftover crumbs with sweet syrup. He called his culinary sensation “Goudsewafel” after the town of Gouda; however, people began to refer to the cookie by its sticky center and the Dutch word for syrup: “stroop.” The name became “Stroopwafels.”

Related: Gerrit J. Verburg Co. debuts Satellite Wafers with Tongue Tattoos

KEYWORDS: Dutch Gerrit J. Verburg stroopwafels

Looking for a reprint of this article?
From high-res PDFs to custom plaques, order your copy today!

Related Articles

Related Products

See More ProductsSee More Products

Events

View AllSubmit An Event
  • September 17, 2024

    Clean Label Bread Trends

    On-Demand This exclusive webinar will offer a focused look into precisely what consumers are looking for, and resources available to help producers deliver.
View AllSubmit An Event

Related Directories

  • Pecan Deluxe Candy Co.

    Pecan Deluxe is a family-owned, global leader in the developing and manufacturing of inclusions, toppings and ingredients. We provide product solutions that appeal to many sectors of the food and beverage industry. We develop combinations of flavors, textures and aromas that are designed to delight our customer partners, whether a small operation or a large global brand.

  • Bakery Machinery & Fabrication (BMF/Cookie & Cracker Machinery)

    Engineering/Designing/Manufacturing of Cookie, Cracker, Snack Food & Pet Treat equipment. From unit machines to turn key system ranging from flour handling through wrapping. Equipment development for new products that are not capable of being produced on conventional equipment. Were your competitors best kept secret!!

Snack on the latest trends, news, and developments!

Stay in the know with Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery, the premier source of information for snack, bakery, and confectionery professionals.

JOIN TODAY!