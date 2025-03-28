Gerrit J. Verburg Co. debuts Mini Stroop Wafels

Gerrit J. Verburg Company is introducing Gerrit's Bakery Mini Stroop Wafels to satisfy consumers looking for a sweet treat with international flair. These bite-sized Dutch cookies feature thin, golden brown, crispy waffles filled with a gooey caramel center. Each 5.29-oz peg bag contains around 16 mini stroopwafels, and there are 12 bags per case, with an SRP of $3.49 per bag.

This poppable snack size is a smaller version of traditional Dutch stroop wafels. Popular in Holland for nearly two centuries, stroopwafels are enjoyed as a snack or dessert, either on their own or paired with a hot beverage. Consumers who want the larger conventional delicacy may choose Gerrit's Bakery Stroop Wafels with Real Butter.

“These delicious bite-sized Gerrit’s Bakery Mini Stroop Wafels are the perfect indulgence for snacking on the go, sharing with friends, or treating yourself,” says Gerrit Verburg, president of Gerrit J. Verburg Company.

Dayparts are blurring as consumers snack all day long, often in place of meals. Many consumers seek out decadent treats, and 53% say their last snack was an indulgent offering, according to Datassential SNAP! Snacking Keynote 2023.

According to lore, the first stroopwafel was conceived around 1840 when Dutch baker Gerard Kamphuisen combined leftover crumbs with sweet syrup. He called his culinary sensation “Goudsewafel” after the town of Gouda; however, people began to refer to the cookie by its sticky center and the Dutch word for syrup: “stroop.” The name became “Stroopwafels.”

Related: Gerrit J. Verburg Co. debuts Satellite Wafers with Tongue Tattoos