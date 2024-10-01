On September 24, Feastables announced that it had joined Tony’s Open Chain, which helps to transform cocoa supply chains, as its latest Mission Ally and is the first major U.S. chocolate brand to join the initiative.

By joining Tony's Open Chain, Mission Allies are helping combat the unfair distribution of value and power in the chocolate industry, which drives cocoa farmers into poverty. This work is done through better traceability of the cocoa beans, paying higher prices for cocoa, and building long-term partnerships in West Africa.

We were able to touch base with Adriaan Verbeke, global head of ethical sourcing, Feastables, to chat more about the news.





Liz Parker Kuhn: What made Feastables decide to join Tony’s Open Chain?

Adriaan Verbeke: Feastables is on a mission to get as many children as possible who are exposed to child labor off of farms and into local schools. Knowing this is an immense task, we can’t do it alone. In order to be successful, we’re partnering with leading organizations who share a desire to change the cocoa supply chain for the better.

Tony's Open Chain is a leader in the industry when it comes to ethical sourcing and our purpose is aligned with theirs. Their experience and proven track-record makes this a logical partnership. We are super thrilled to have joined Tony's Open Chain and look forward to creating as much impact as possible in West African cocoa farming communities.





LPK: Can you give details about the partnership? How will Feastables being in the organization help both Feastables and Tony’s Open Chain?

AV: By partnering up, we will source beans through the Tony's Open Chain supply chain. This means we are increasing the volume of ethically sourced beans that follow the supply principles of Tony's Open Chain. These principles include: (1) ensuring full traceability of cocoa beans, (2) paying a premium for cocoa to support farmers in achieving a living income, (3) fostering robust cooperatives to enhance the safety and sustainability of cocoa farming, (4) committing to long-term relationships to provide income stability for farmers, and (5) offering guidance to farmers to boost their productivity, cocoa quality, and agricultural expertise.

By partnering up we can create more impact together and contribute to our respective missions. It's a win-win for all parties.





LPK: What about helping cocoa farmers, and helping with traceability of cocoa beans?

AV: Traceability is in my opinion is step zero. Once you know where the beans come from, you can start building and helping farmers in a more targeted way. All the beans in Tony's Open Chain are traceable and an important principle of the program is to pay a premium to farmers for them to reach a living income. This is a crucial commitment to help farmers and their families.





LPK: What are Feastables’ goals in transforming the West African cocoa sector?

AV: Our purpose is to get as many children as possible off of the farms and into local schools. It's a simple goal but a very difficult task. This will not be reached overnight and that is why such partnerships are critical to success. Our strategy will be focused on 3 main pillars: (1) Helping farmers and their families earn a living income, (2) investing in local communities, in children's education and their wellbeing, and (3) ensuring farmers have access to skilled and mechanized labor to successfully operate their farms, without child labor.





LPK: What about the inequities that African farmers and workers face?

AV: Getting kids off farms means getting their parents a living income. Poverty puts farmers in the unthinkable position of choosing between putting food on the table and sending their kids to school. By sourcing cocoa through ethical means and by working with local farmers and families, we have an opportunity to make a difference in these communities that have been burdened by poverty for decades. Our industry has a role to play to make the sector more equitable for all the players, starting with the farmers and their families. Knowing that child labor is rooted in poverty has sparked Feastables with this mission to invest more in these communities.





LPK: Feastables originally got its start a few years ago. How has the brand changed/expanded its products portfolio since then?

AV: Ethical sourcing practices has always been a core value of the company and underpins everything we do. Since our inception, we have used either Rainforest Alliance or Fairtrade certified beans and followed certification practices. As we continue this journey, we’re focused on ensuring that we are Fairtrade certified, and that we are investing in the right programs that will help create a positive change for the industry as a whole.

LPK: What’s new for the brand in late 2024 or early 2025?

AV: All I can say is there is much more to come. Stay tuned.

