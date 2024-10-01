Mettler-Toledo Product Inspection has extended its combination inspection portfolio with advances to the new CM (checkweighing and metal detection) and CX (checkweighing and x-ray) combination systems. This significant advancement integrates the new M30 R-Series metal detectors and X2 Series of x-ray inspection systems into C-Series checkweighers, providing customers with maximum flexibility to choose the right system to suit their individual application, packaging, and budget requirements.

Both systems, as well as a CV (checkweighing and vision) combination system, will be demonstrated in booth 2939 at PACK EXPO International in Chicago, November 3–6.

With the introduction of the next generation of the CM and CX combination systems, Mettler-Toledo delivers 2-in-1 inspection solutions that manage Critical Control Points (CCPs) by reportedly combining precision weighing with contamination detection in an integrated solution. These new systems offer simplified operation, a space-saving design, and reduced total cost of ownership. The integration of the new M30 R-Series and X2 Series also offers higher detection sensitivity, providing an added layer of security and quality control.

Key benefits of combination systems

Maximum configuration flexibility: Multiple inspection combination options provide manufacturers with maximum flexibility to find the right solution for their packaging, application, and budget needs.

Multiple inspection combination options provide manufacturers with maximum flexibility to find the right solution for their packaging, application, and budget needs. Enhanced operator efficiency: One-touch operation via the checkweigher supports easy and automated product changeovers. Statistical and status information for the contamination detection solution and checkweigher are available with a single HMI, reducing operator training requirements and minimizing the risk of user errors. The HMI design improves usability, making the combination system user-friendly.

One-touch operation via the checkweigher supports easy and automated product changeovers. Statistical and status information for the contamination detection solution and checkweigher are available with a single HMI, reducing operator training requirements and minimizing the risk of user errors. The HMI design improves usability, making the combination system user-friendly. Space-saving design: Shared components, such as conveyors, provide space savings, and having less feet on the floor facilitates easy cleaning.

Shared components, such as conveyors, provide space savings, and having less feet on the floor facilitates easy cleaning. Reduced total cost of ownership: A single vendor solution provides documentation, installation, configuration support, training and service for two technologies in one, reducing costs over the long term.

A single vendor solution provides documentation, installation, configuration support, training and service for two technologies in one, reducing costs over the long term. Additional quality assurance checks: Vision inspection technology is available as an additional option, making a powerful 3-in1 system which can provide comprehensive quality control by detecting packaging defects, verifying label information and maintaining product integrity. 4-in-1 solutions are also available integrating checkweighing, metal detection, x-ray and vision inspection.

Vision inspection technology is available as an additional option, making a powerful 3-in1 system which can provide comprehensive quality control by detecting packaging defects, verifying label information and maintaining product integrity. 4-in-1 solutions are also available integrating checkweighing, metal detection, x-ray and vision inspection. Industry 4.0 ready: All combination systems can be connected to ProdX, a product inspection management software. This complete quality inspection data management system delivers full digital management of product inspection equipment for real-time monitoring and food safety compliance. Visibility of the data can help improve productivity, food safety traceability, and facilitate regulatory compliance.

Joern Migge, head of product and market management, Mettler-Toledo, says, “We are excited to introduce the latest advances of the CM and CX Combination Systems to our customers. These innovative solutions provide unparalleled flexibility, enhanced efficiency and significant cost savings. By integrating the latest M30 R-Series metal detectors and X2 Series x-ray inspection systems, we are able to deliver maximum protection and quality assurance for our customers' products."

