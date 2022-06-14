Company: Mettler Toledo

Website: www.mt.com

Equipment Snapshot: METTLER TOLEDO Product Inspection will demonstrate a variety of inspection systems for the commercial baking industry in booth #3474 at IBIE, being held at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Sept 18–21, 2022.

The company will present its new X34C x-ray inspection system for small, individually-packaged products. Offering a unique combination of fast throughputs and a compact footprint, the X34C is ideal for inspecting a variety of confectionary, snack and bakery products immediately after packages exit a high-speed flow wrapper or pack sealer. Only 700 mm long, including its integrated reject device, this x-ray system is suitable for installation in tight spaces. The X34C achieves accurate performance while running at exceptionally high speeds of up to 400 packages per minute (ppm).

At the IBIE show, the X34C will be mounted on a loop conveyor with a C35 AdvancedLine checkweigher that features FlashCell to demonstrate how these systems can be used for high-throughput production lines.

The C35 AdvancedLine checkweigher, which is designed specifically to withstand harsh production environments, delivers uncompromising weighing precision at high speeds. Rated to IP69, the system offers a weighing range from 25 g to 7 kg and inspects up to 250 ppm.

METTLER TOLEDO’s FlashCell load cell technology for its C-Series checkweighers sets new standards for speed and precision. With three different load cell types in the FlashCell portfolio, food manufacturers can select the appropriate load cell for their products to reliably weigh products up to 10kg and achieve industry leading throughputs of up to 800 ppm, depending on the product size.

Also on display at IBIE will be the M33 RB GC system, which features the new, next-generation M33 PlusLine metal detector equipped with the large RB head and GC global conveyor. Ideal for big bags of flour, sugar and other dry products in bulk packages, the M33 RB GC is a smart, highly sensitive solution that delivers up to 20 percent higher spherical detection performance compared to other tuned, entry-level solutions.

The highly configurable X36 x-ray inspection system on exhibit will be equipped with two lanes and two separate reject systems. This versatile x-ray unit for small, medium and large-sized packaged products offers superior contamination detection, product integrity checks and presentation verification across multiple lanes at fast throughputs.

The V31 vision system, also at the IBIE show, inspects products such as English muffins for color and shape. It can also verify labels, including 1D and 2D codes, and confirm the presence of tab closures on packaged products such as bread.

METTLER TOLEDO will showcase their Profile Advantage GC metal detector, which is ideal for challenging applications such as inspecting warm breads and other conductive products. With its multi-simultaneous frequency and product signal suppression technology, Profile Advantage delivers excellent detection sensitivity while virtually eliminating false rejects even when products are hot, chilled, cooling, wet and/or packed in metalized film. This system offers optional due diligence enhancement features such as reject verification, full bin sensors and a low-pressure sensor.

Also on exhibit will be a Gravity Flow metal detector for removing all types of metal contaminants from bulk, free flowing products. Featuring optional system upgrades for Hazardous Locations such as commercial bakeries where potentially flammable dusts are prevalent, METTLER TOLEDO’s HazLoc-compliant systems for Class II, Division 1, and Division 2 areas adhere to stringent compliance requirements. The ATS (Automatic Test System), which enables a test of four metal types to be completed in under a minute to confirm centerline sensitivity, will be demonstrated.

