Mars Wrigley International Travel Retail (MWITR) showcased at TFWA World Exhibition how the company will leverage its M&M’s brand to deliver impactful, fun, and engaging experiences for the traveling consumer. The company also revealed new offerings and gifting innovations designed to meet the needs of travelers at every touchpoint. In addition, MWITR demonstrated strategies for increasing footfall and unlocking conversions in transaction zones. With over 500 million travelers passing through these zones in ITR every year, this presents a substantial growth opportunity, says the brand.

New offerings and gifting innovations

Recognizing the growing trend of travelers seeking products to share, MWITR introduced an enhanced portfolio at the show.

With nearly two-thirds of the total category value attributed to the need to share, MWITR has further optimized its portfolio and is relaunching the popular M&M’s party pack, ensuring a relevant option for every budget, and adding crispy an as extra flavor.

Additionally, in 2025 MWITR is bringing a range of gifting innovations to the shop floor. These include four new M&M’s Peanut gifting pouches, each featuring a different color lentil (red, green, yellow, brown) and inspiring messages such as: "You’re the best – but we knew that," "Miss your face," "Celebrating, I’ll make it unforgettable," and "It’s not a trip without you." Also introduced are new designs of M&M’s best-selling gift tines with five high impact, cultured versions (blue, red, orange, purple, yellow) each with a different facial expression.

Two octagonal shaped boxes, a heart-shaped box and a gift pouch, all with exclusive lentil color combinations, complete the new M&M’s offering.

“These innovative additions aim to cater to the increasing importance of gifting in travel retail, where 14% of travelers seek authentic confectionery items and one in five desire attractive gift packs,” says An De Volder, market director International Travel Retail.

Bringing fun experiences to travelers

MWITR also announced that it will continue to drive travel experiences, levering its M&M’s brand by focusing on three key pillars: portfolio, experiences and content. From the bespoke M&M’s ITR portfolio to an omnichannel food and non-food lifestyle portfolio, including personalized experiences, MWITR aims to drive sales through rotating collaborations with brands like Adidas, engaging in-store experiences, and digital content designed to foster community, fun and create a sense of belonging.

“45% of shoppers cite that an instore experience is a key driver to purchase. This is a massive opportunity to increase footfall, convert more travellers for the snacking category and ultimately drive future growth. I truly believe we are set up for success because we are the #1 chocolate brand in the world and we know how to drive experiences, our M&M’s stores across the world are a testament to that,” says De Volder.

A sustainable future

MWITR remains unwavering in its commitment to a sustainable future, achieving significant milestones through its long-term, generational approach. The recent Mars 2023 Sustainable in a Generation Report revealed an impressive 8% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, marking continued progress toward the company's goal of a 50% reduction by 2030 and net-zero emissions across its entire value chain by 2050.

Alongside these environmental achievements, Mars has experienced remarkable business growth, surpassing $50 billion in annual sales, proving that sustainability and profitability can go hand in hand. In addition, the company is on track to globally source 100% responsibly sourced cocoa, further underscoring its commitment to creating a more sustainable cocoa supply chain.

As sustainability becomes an increasingly important consideration for travelers, MWITR remains committed to elevating its sustainability efforts in duty-free stores by sharing inspiring stories and launching impactful in-store activations. Additionally, MWITR will continue to prominently display the 'Responsibly Sourced Cocoa' logo on its packaging and plans to expand this message to shelf displays, reinforcing its dedication to responsible sourcing and sustainable practices.

