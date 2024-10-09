Taking a leap towards sustainability, Kysu has unveiled packaging made entirely from recycled materials across all its products. This airtight, recyclable, and reusable paper packaging distinguishes Kysu as one of the only companies to package its entire range of over 80 different products in such environmentally friendly containers. By offering consumers the option to reuse the packaging, the company addresses the urgent issue of plastic pollution in the U.S., while providing convenient storage solutions.

Every Kysu product—from freeze-dried fruits and snacks to chocolates and organic ingredients—is meticulously vetted, tasted, and tested, and this care for quality translates to care for the environment, says the brand.

“At Kysu, we believe that sustainability is not just a buzzword but a responsibility,” says Kyrill Leutsch, CEO of Kysu. “We recognized a glaring inconsistency in the organic food industry—products marketed as earth-friendly often come packaged in materials that harm the environment. This contradiction compelled us to take decisive action. By extending our commitment to sustainable packaging across our entire product line, we aim to provide an eco-friendly alternative that empowers consumers to actively participate in reducing plastic waste.”

Kysu's new packaging reportedly makes the containers ideal for various purposes beyond their initial use. Consumers can transform them into pen holders, planters for herbs and flowers, organizers for craft supplies, or gift containers filled with homemade treats. This approach maximizes the life cycle of the packaging and fosters a culture of sustainability.

“Our packaging is designed to be more than just a container,” adds Susie Wang, public relations manager at KYSU. “It’s a versatile tool that consumers can repurpose in countless ways. By reusing the packaging, customers contribute to waste reduction and promote environmental responsibility in their daily lives. Every small action contributes to a larger impact, and together, we can make a significant difference.”

Kysu's commitment to sustainability extends beyond packaging. The company sources products that align with its core values—natural, organic, Fair Trade, Non-GMO, or gluten-free—ensuring that each item benefits both people and the environment.

“Choosing products with our new packaging is more than a purchase—it’s a statement of environmental responsibility,” says Leutsch. “We invite consumers to join us in making conscious choices that benefit the planet. Our ambition is not just to offer high-quality products but to inspire a movement towards sustainable living.”

