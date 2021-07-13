Company: GNT Group

Website: exberry.com

Ingredient Snapshot: GNT has expanded its range of plant-based EXBERRY colors with the launch of two new green shades made from spirulina and turmeric.

EXBERRY Shade Lime Green provides a vibrant yellowish green, while Shade Jade Green offers a vivid bluish green. They are halal, kosher, and vegan-friendly and can be used in a wide variety of applications, including gummies, jellies, and hard- and soft-panned confectionery as well as dairy products, including yogurt and ice cream.

The new colors are the latest additions to GNT’s selection of green shades, helping the company cater to the demand for cost-effective greens that support clean, consumer-friendly label declarations.

Jeannette O’Brien, vice president at GNT USA, said: “There is a significant global demand for vibrant green blends containing non-GMO, plant-based ingredients that are processed cleanly without synthetic additives. EXBERRY colors are a perfect fit as they’re made using gentle, physical methods and based on the principle of coloring food with food. Turmeric and spirulina are also well-known ingredients that strike a really positive note in the modern marketplace.”

GNT uses a system of vertical integration that enables it to monitor and control every aspect of its supply chain including planting, growing, harvesting, and processing. EXBERRY has also forged longstanding relationships with its farmers, who work closely with the company’s agronomists to create a transparent partnership. The EXBERRY commitment to its growers and adherence to vertical integration is an important part of the clean and clear label declarations that appeal to today’s discerning shoppers.

EXBERRY Shade Lime Green and Shade Jade Green are currently available in liquid form but will also be offered as a powder toward the end of 2021.

To find out more about EXBERRY colors or request a free color sample kit, visit: www.exberry.com.