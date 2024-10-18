Butterfinger Salted Caramel will be launching as a limited-time offering in April 2025 and will be available for only a few months.

"The brand has an exciting innovation pipeline, and we look forward to sharing even more details on how we plan to take the classic American crispety, crunchety, peanut-buttery taste of Butterfinger to the next level with irresistible flavor combinations," teases Kalyn Flournoy, senior brand manager, Butterfinger.

“Since Ferrero acquired Butterfinger six years ago, we have upgraded the ingredients and packaging, backed it with its first major marketing campaigns in years, and executed award-winning activations around Halloween and gaming. The result is the turnaround from an iconic American brand once on the decline, [as] we have increased sales by 12% since the transition," she notes.

"Now is the perfect time to put the full power of Ferrero’s craftsmanship and expertise to work with the reveal of the brand’s the first innovation on this brand in decades: Butterfinger Salted Caramel," Flournoy finishes.

In 2018, Ferrero snapped up Butterfinger from Nestlé, along with Baby Ruth, 100 Grand, Raisinets, Crunch, and other smaller candy brands for $2.8 billion, reports FoodDive. The company reportedly changed up the ingredients, opting for "higher-quality" choices—including more cocoa and milk in its chocolate—and changed the packaging slightly.

