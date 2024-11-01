As spooky season ends, 'tis the season of holiday gift shopping and candy purveyor M&M's, a Mars company, is releasing its 2024 Holiday Gift Guide, available exclusively on MMS.com.

The chocolate products from the Gift Guide include:

Mars' 2024 Advent Calendar ($24.99): Unwrap daily surprises of fun-sized treats from M&M's, Skittles, Twix, and more.

M&M's Toasty Holiday Peanut ($5.00): The newest M&M's flavor features roasted peanuts and flavors of cinnamon, vanilla, spiced sugar, and caramel.

M&M's Holiday Mint ($5.00): Made with peppermint-flavored milk chocolate, and coated in red, white, and green shells

Snickers Trees: Caramel, nougat, roasted peanuts, and milk chocolates. The Trees are the newest members of Mars' seasonal Shapes portfolio

Dove Dark Chocolate Holiday Mint ($5.00): Each bite reportedly offers a taste of rich dark chocolate and creamy mint swirl

Additionally, for the fashionista in your life, consumers can check out the recent capsule collection M&M’s has launched in partnership with Kate Spade New York. The limited-edition collection features M&M’S inspired handbags, jewelry and accessories and is also available on MMS.com.

