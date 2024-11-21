Lindt has announced its holiday rereleases for this year, including Advent calendars, Lindor truffles, stockings, and gift boxes.
The products include:
Advent calendars:
- Lindt Holiday Teddy Assorted Chocolate Candy Advent Calendar: Filled with 24 pieces of holiday chocolate in festive foil. Inside, consumers will discover Lindt Mini Bear Milk Chocolate, Lindt Mini Bear Friends Double Milk Chocolate, LINDOR Mini Milk Chocolate Balls, Mini Hazelnut Milk Chocolate Balls, Mini Milk Chocolate Balls, Mini Double Milk Chocolate Balls, and Lindt Mini Milk Chocolate Napolitans.
- Lindt Holiday Teddy Advent Calendar Assorted Chocolate Candy Box: Behind each window of Lindt's Teddy-shaped Advent Calendar, patrons will find a Lindt chocolate treat, including Milk Chocolate Teddy, Mini Milk Chocolate Teddies with Double Milk Filling, Mini Double Milk Chocolate Balls, Double Milk Chocolate Wrapped Teddy Mini Balls, a mix of Lindor Mini Chocolate Balls, Lindor Milk Truffles, Solid Milk Chocolate Wrapped Teddy Mini Balls, Mini Milk Chocolate Napolitans, and Mini Milk Chocolate Snowman.
- Lindt Santa Advent Calendar, Box of Assorted Chocolates (Costco exclusive): This Lindt Advent calendar includes Lindt Lindor Milk Chocolate Truffles, Lindt Mini Milk and Double Milk Chocolate Balls, Lindt Mini Milk Chocolate Elves with Hazelnut Filling, Lindt Mini Milk Chocolate Bears with Double Milk Filling, Lindt Milk Chocolate Santa, Milk Chocolate Hazelnut Nougat Praline, Milk Chocolate Icicle with Hazelnut Filling and Lindt Mini Milk Chocolate Reindeer, Teddy, Snowman, and Angel. Each piece of chocolate is individually wrapped in festive foil.
Lindor truffles:
- Lindt Lindor Holiday Milk Chocolate Candy Truffles: Individually wrapped milk chocolate truffles with classic milk chocolate flavor filling the delicate chocolate shell and smooth, melting milk truffle center.
- Lindt Lindor White Chocolate Peppermint Candy Truffles with Smooth Peppermint Truffle Center: Individually wrapped, with a delicate white chocolate shell and a smooth melting white truffle center.
- Lindt Lindor Holiday Snickerdoodle White Chocolate Candy Truffles with Smooth, Melting Truffle Center: A white chocolate candy shell surrounds a melting snickerdoodle filling.
Stocking and gift boxes:
- Lindt Mini Teddy Bear Milk Chocolate Candy: Includes 15 pieces of milk Teddy, with each wrapped in holiday foil with a sweater.
- Lindt Hollow Figure Snowmen Milk Chocolate: Individual hollow milk chocolate snowmen, in a five-pack, created with Lindt's premium Swiss milk chocolate and dressed in foil.
- Lindor small Assorted Traditions Gift Box: Packaged in a festive box finished with a white bow, these holiday chcoolate candy truffles are crafted with either a milk chocolate, dark chocolate, or white chocolate shell that envelopes a melting truffle filling.
Lindt & Sprungli AG is on the current Candy Industry “Global Top 100 Candy Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Global Top 100” rankings.