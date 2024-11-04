117-year-old Canadian chocolate purveyor Purdys Chocolatier is releasing a line of holiday chocolates.

A tradition that dates back to the 1800s, gifting advent calendars to close friends and family reportedly symbolizes hope, anticipation, and celebration for the upcoming holiday season. Purdys Chocolatier offers three different advent calendars:

Holiday Reindeer Advent Calendar: Countdown to Christmas with delicious milk and salted butter toffee bites.

Countdown to Christmas with delicious milk and salted butter toffee bites. Vegan Chocolate Advent Calendar: Enjoy either a dark or mylk chocolate treat through 24 days of delicious vegan chocolate.

Enjoy either a dark or mylk chocolate treat through 24 days of delicious vegan chocolate. Braille Advent Calendar: This Advent Calendar features a gorgeous Braille cover plus 24 tabs with numbers in Braille that open up to reveal a scrumptious surprise every day.

The season of giving

At the heart of Purdys Chocolatier lies a commitment to giving back, embodied in its Purple Partnerships initiative, where it partners with charitable organizations to create impact. The Dear Santa Bar (SRP: $6.00) returns for its sixth year, offering holiday shoppers a way to find gifts while also giving back to children’s hospital foundations across Canada. The bar is made of milk chocolate and includes crunchy salted butter toffee. $2.00 from every Dear Santa Bar is donated to a partnering children’s hospital foundation across Canada.

The Dear Santa Bar debuted in 2019 when Purdys Chocolatier discovered that the biggest worry for kids in hospitals during the holidays is that Santa might not find them. Moved by this insight, they created a special bar to bring a little magic and reassurance to those children, the brand says.

New and returning releases

For those seeking plant-based or less sweet options, Purdys Chocolatier is offering vegan chocolates this season. This includes Vegan Hawaiian Black Salt Caramels and Vegan Sweet Georgia Browns.

For those looking for chocolate that is truly reminiscent of the holiday season, Purdys Chocolatier is bringing back Eggnog, Candy Cane, Gingerbread, Mandarin; and Goat Cheese & Chardonnay.

For those looking to try something new, Purdys Chocolatier is introducing:

White Himalayan Pink Salt Caramels: Crafted from the brand's original 1907 caramel recipe invented by Richard Carmon Purdy (the company's founder and original chocolatier), these chocolates feature caramels enrobed in white chocolate topped with Himalayan pink salt crystals.

Crafted from the brand's original 1907 caramel recipe invented by Richard Carmon Purdy (the company's founder and original chocolatier), these chocolates feature caramels enrobed in white chocolate topped with Himalayan pink salt crystals. Snowballs: Fondant made with Canadian dairy, in a white or dark chocolate shell, and rolled in shredded coconut.

Fondant made with Canadian dairy, in a white or dark chocolate shell, and rolled in shredded coconut. Orange Slices: Candied navel orange slices enrobed in 60% dark chocolate.

Candied navel orange slices enrobed in 60% dark chocolate. Vegan Dark Chocolate Collection: An artisanal collection of less-sweet vegan dark chocolate, including Vegan Fig, Vegan Raspberry, Vegan Mango, and Vegan Tonka.

An artisanal collection of less-sweet vegan dark chocolate, including Vegan Fig, Vegan Raspberry, Vegan Mango, and Vegan Tonka. Nutty & Chewy Collection: A trio of Sweet Georgia Browns in milk and dark chocolate, along with White Nutty Mac Whites.

The Advent Calendars, Dear Santa Bar, and entire Christmas Collection are now available online and in all Purdys Chocolatier shops across Canada.

R.C. Purdy Chocolates Ltd. is on the current Candy Industry “Global Top 100 Candy Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Global Top 100” rankings.