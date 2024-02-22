Canada-based Purdys Chocolatier is spotlighting its mascot, an plush hedgehog toy by the name of Philbert, among its Easter chocolate collection. For the first time ever, Philbert is bringing fun, mischief, and tons of Purdys treats to households across the country in the form of a game called “Where’s Philbert?” In addition to Easter fun, Purdys Chocolatier will be well-stocked with best-selling chocolates to enjoy and purchase in-store and online.

Purdys Chocolatier’s 2024 Easter collection features new Easter treats as well as a few familiar favorites, including:

Milk Chocolate Foiled Eggs - Solid chocolate eggs available in either milk or dark chocolate. Individually wrapped in colourful foil and ideal for Easter egg hunts. $22.50

Easter Classics Gift Box, 16-piece - This gift box of 16 bestselling chocolates, made with sustainable cocoa. $25.00

Barnaby Bunny - A solid chocolate Barnaby Bunny stands 14.5 cm / 5.7 inches tall and is available in milk, dark, and white chocolate. Made with sustainable cocoa. $12.00

Vegan Chocolate Spring Egg - Available in smooth vegan dark chocolate and creamy vegan "mylk" chocolate. Made with sustainable cocoa. $5 Each or three for $14

Philbert Plush - This squishy-squashy 7" Philbert plushie is a big fan of cuddles, naps, and backpack adventures. The perfect gift for anyone to play “Where’s Philbert?” before Easter. Ages 3+. $9.00

This year, Purdys Chocolatier’s Easter collection features a reusable Easter basket that includes a White Chocolate Bunny Lolly, a Milk Chocolate Bunny Lolly, a Topsy Bunny, a Crisp Egg, and Milk Chocolate Yolk Eggs. As always, the chocolates in the basket are made with sustainable cocoa.

The Easter 2024 collection is available online and in all Purdys Chocolatier shops across Canada.

“Where’s Philbert?”

Dedicated to spreading joy and connection through the power of chocolate, Purdys Chocolatier sought to create an activity to engage the whole family leading up to Easter.

The premise behind “Where’s Philbert?” is a nod to the famous elf, in this instance based on a stuffed hedgehog that stays with the family, but moves to a different location in the house every night (courtesy of moms, dads, and guardians). Every morning, kids are encouraged to find Philbert, who can often be found in silly situations or leaving surprises and small chocolates for everyone to find. Naturally, Philbert is keeping a watchful eye; if everyone is well-behaved during the two weeks leading up to Easter, Philbert will surprise the family with Purdys chocolate on Easter morning.

“We know that kids are most excited about two things leading up to Easter: chocolate and time with their family,” says Julia Cho, director of marketing at Purdys Chocolatier. “We hope that our new Easter collection and ‘Where’s Philbert?’ game help families across Canada create new Easter memories and traditions together this spring.”

Expect to see Philbert in action on social media feeds across the country as families share the fun and creative ways they’re playing the game this season.

Customers who wish to participate in “Where’s Philbert?” can purchase the stuffed animal directly on purdys.com.

R.C. Purdy Chocolates Ltd. is on the current Candy Industry “Global Top 100 Candy Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Global Top 100” rankings.