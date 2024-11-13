Just in time for the holiday season, Mondelēz's Toblerone brand is unveiling the latest addition to its "Never Square" line of premium chocolates: Toblerone Truffles. The truffles are a gem-sized version of the classic taste of Toblerone, and each truffle is individually wrapped.

Toblerone Truffles feature Toblerone's milk chocolate shell, reportedly filled with a velvety chocolatey center and crunchy bits of honey and almond nougat. Each diamond-shaped truffle is individually wrapped in gold foil.

"The holiday season is a wonderful time to bring the gift of Toblerone Truffles to U.S. consumers," says Candyce Jefferson, senior brand manager of U.S. Chocolate, Mondelēz International. "With Toblerone's signature flavor blended as a truffle in the iconic shape of a diamond, Toblerone Truffles will elevate any holiday occasion."

Toblerone Truffles will be available the week of November 25 exclusively at Costco nationwide in a tapered gold box, containing more than 50 individually wrapped Truffles for $11.99. In-store sampling and supporting promotions will be available in select markets.

