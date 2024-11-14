Ferrero Hazelnut Company (Ferrero HCo), a division of global sweet-packaged food company the Ferrero Group, today expanded its investment in U.S.-grown hazelnuts with $340,000 in research grants: $180,000 to Oregon State University and $160,000 to Rutgers University. The grants, a part of Ferrero's commitment to using high-quality, fresh ingredients, will support the universities' collaborative efforts with local farmers, producers, and distributors, to advance sustainability and efficiency in the industry.

Hazelnuts are an essential ingredient for Ferrero's well-loved brands like Ferrero Rocher, the #1 premium chocolate brand in the U.S., and Nutella, a brand that includes the Nutella & Go spreads snack. As a versatile, premium ingredient, hazelnuts are in high demand during seasonal celebrations across North America, such as the upcoming winter holidays. To ensure year-around availability, the company has diversified its hazelnut sourcing globally to support its rapid growth, especially in North America.

"Our mission is to master the hazelnut value chain from end-to-end to create and deliver value in service of customers, brands, and products," says Tommaso de Gregorio, head of Ferrero's Agri Competence Center. "This is particularly important in North America where we have invested billions of dollars in growth and innovation over the past decade."

For years, Ferrero has partnered with Oregon State University and the state's growers to foster and strengthen hazelnut cultivation in the Willamette Valley. Recently the company has doubled its hazelnut sourcing from the area and to date has donated over $760,000 to OSU agriculture programs. Ferrero's latest grant of $180,000 will support multiple ongoing projects including biological control of invasive species, diseases, and fungi as well as integrated weed management within orchards, all with the goal of reducing herbicide.

"Ferrero's support over the years has helped cement Oregon as a world leader in hazelnut orchard productivity and nut quality," says Nik Wiman, associate professor in Oregon State's College of Agricultural Sciences. "Ferrero's latest support helps us to meet new challenges and provide effective solutions for growers to improve grower profitability and industry sustainability."

New Jersey has emerged as a leader in introducing hazelnut growing to the East Coast, supported by research and breeding programs at Rutgers University. $160,000 will be donated to Rutgers over four years as part of a long-term disease study, which supports the development of hazelnut varieties that can resist EFB through genetic improvement. This on top of $100,000 from a partnership with Ferrero that started in 2020.

"Our team at Rutgers is breeding trees resistant to the fungal disease Eastern Filbert Blight, which severely limits the production of hazelnuts in New Jersey and throughout the East Coast," says Thomas Molnar, associate professor in the Rutgers University School of Environmental and Biological Sciences. "With Ferrero's generous support, our program is helping to unlock hazelnut production in eastern North America while providing a means to combat this disease if it spreads to new regions of the world."

In addition hazelnut cultivation, Ferrero Group has recently invested heavily in logistics, R&D, and manufacturing capabilities in North America. The company's multiple expansions to its manufacturing campuses in Bloomington, IL and Brantford, Ontario have created hundreds of new local jobs, and the company's first ever North American Innovation Center and R&D Labs opened in Chicago in 2023. Ferrero has other facilities across Georgia, Kentucky, Ohio, Arizona, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey and currently employs over 5,300 across the U.S. and Canada.

