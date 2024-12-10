Mars, purveyor of chocolates, gummies, and other treats, showcased new Mars Wrigley products at the 2024 National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS) Show Expo in October in Las Vegas.

A majority of Americans (93%) are within 10 minutes of a convenience store—and 71% of adult consumers find new products and brands in convenience stores. Mars knows that c-store shoppers and those on the go are adventurous with their purchases, making variety key to winning in the c-store space, it says. The latest Mars Wrigley innovations and offerings aim to fuel category growth and provide new and exciting options to consumers.

Candy Industry Senior Editor Liz Parker Kuhn recently touched base with Mike Gilroy, VP, trade development and sponsorship, Mars Wrigley, to chat about the company's forays into the c-store space and also what's new on its 2025 lineup.





Liz Parker Kuhn: What made Mars want to make more items that appeal to c-store customers?

Mike Gilroy: You’ll see Mars iconic brands like Snickers, Skittles, or M&M's throughout a convenience store from the front end with treating on the go, to foodservice inclusions, to brands for family meal solutions like Ben's Original or even pet care brands such as Pedigree.

C-stores play an integral role among today’s consumers—according to NACS, 93% of Americans say they are within 10 minutes of a convenience store and half of the U.S. population over the age of 14 shops at a c-store every day. Consumers on the go are also more likely to be adventurous with their purchases, making variety key. Because of that, we know c-stores are a channel where consumers discover new products and find joy in having a variety of options to explore.





LPK: Can you talk about the new innovations launched at NACS, such as PB&J M&M’s, Skittles Pop’d, and Snickers Pecan?

MG: At Mars, our consumer obsession has guided us to a century of success. Through our iconic and beloved brands, we aim to remain culturally relevant and meet evolving consumer preferences. Not surprisingly then, the latest innovations showcased at NACS are each inspired by insights around consumer behaviors and trends.





LPK: M&Ms already has a great PB lineup (Peanut M&Ms and Peanut Butter M&Ms) – what made the brand want to branch out to a PB&J format?

MG: Peanut Butter is hot and when it comes to pairing chocolate with a flavor, peanut butter is the #1 most sought-after flavor by consumers in the category. We’re leveraging this appetite for peanut butter by building on our already popular portfolio of peanut butter products, while also meeting demand for new textures and formats.

Peanut Butter & Jelly is the latest star of M&M's Peanut Butter portfolio, joining M&M's Peanut Butter, M&M's Peanut Butter Minis, and M&M's Peanut Butter Mega. The first new flavor innovation for the brand since 2022, M&M's Peanut Butter & Jelly taps into a cross-generational staple, turning a delicious and comforting snack into a bite-sized treat to be enjoyed and shared. The product features berry flavored bite-sized chocolate treats with a deliciously smooth peanut butter center that will transport fans to the delicious and nostalgic experience of a PB&J sandwich.





LPK: The freeze-dried candy category has been around for a few years now but is just starting to take off – other non-Mars brands have released freeze-dried Skittles or similar products, for example. What made Mars want to release freeze-dried Skittles, such as the new Pop’d variety?

MG: With Gen Z showing love for fruity flavors and new textures, Skittles announced Skittles Pop'd in October.

On social media, we saw that #FreezeDriedSkittles had 1.6 billion plus views on TikTok in 2023, which presented the opportunity for Skittles to tap into a rapidly growing trend with the creation of Skittles Pop’d. The new product aligns with Gen Z texture preferences while delivering an unexpected experience, in a good way. Consumers have some expectations that the product will be chewy but are surprised and delighted by its crunchy, airy, and poppable texture.





LPK: Why did Mars decide to release a new Snickers Pecan? Has it been a hit with consumers?

MG: To continue to reach core consumers and attract new audiences, Mars Wrigley looked at new formats and texture options for Snickers. Pecan is one of the most enjoyed flavors of the season, signaling fall cues and celebrations. A delicious twist on the iconic candy bar consumers love, Snickers Pecan offers the perfect blend of caramel, nougat, and milk chocolate, now complemented by the savory-sweetness of pecans. Consumers have enjoyed the flavors and are anticipating the opportunity to enjoy Snickers Pecan year-round.





LPK: What’s your favorite Mars product, either new or existing, to enjoy?

MG: My favorite indulgence is a two-pack. First, it’s the creamy rich taste of a Dove Milk Chocolate Promise. However, who can resist the Left and Right classic a Twix Caramel Cookie Bar offers. Just when you thought you were done there’s another cookie bar to enjoy ... or share, of course. On the daily, my go to is a stick of Extra Spearmint gum. Whether I use it to freshen up or focus in, my Extra gum always delivers.

I also can’t ignore the frozen aisle. Mars Ice Cream holds several of the top selling products in c-stores—Snickers is the #1 frozen novelty item and Twix comes in at #2. Innovations in ice cream, including new products like Snickers Dark Ice Cream Bars and M&M’s Peanut Butter Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich, build on Mars Ice Cream’s success and [they] meet consumers’ needs for new flavors as they seek fun experiences from trusted brands. They’re a great treat for the end of my day.

