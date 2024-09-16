Candy Industry Senior Editor Liz Parker recently was able to touch base with Ro Cheng, vice president, Mars, about its newest "little" innovation: Skittles Littles, the five fruity flavors of the brand, now in a tiny, more poppable form

Skittles Littles was introduced in late 2023 and hit shelves earlier this year, in two sizes: an on-the-go resealable tube (1.9-oz.) and a Grab 'n Go pouch (7.2-oz.).





Liz Parker: How did Mars come up with the idea for Skittles Littles?

Ro Cheng: At Mars, we’re always looking for ways to expand our iconic portfolio of brands and innovate based on our consumers’ needs to inspire everyday moments of happiness. In September 2023, Mars introduced Skittles Littles to put an impossibly tiny twist on the classic candy fans know and love, making it even easier for them to enjoy Skittles anywhere anytime.

LP: How does the company come up with new ways to innovate a product like Skittles?

RC: As a brand, Skittles provides an entertaining release from reality, whether that’s playing with flavor or format. We know Skittles consumers are seeking novel, perplexing and playful experiences, so every product we bring to market aims to deliver on those characteristics.

LP: Can you talk about Skittles finding out it won he best non-chocolate candy award from Product of the Year?

RC: We learned Skittles Littles won the Product of the Year’s best non-chocolate candy award, and we have been honored by both the consumer and industry reaction to our newest (and littlest) innovation over the past year.

LP: How did the company come up with the idea for the Skittles “rainbow-fied” NYC tiny apartment?

We know firsthand from consumers, especially Gen Z, that everyday life can sometimes feel dull and routine. So, to celebrate the release of Skittles Littles, we wanted to offer them a small escape from reality while still solving a real-world problem. In this case, Skittles helped Gen Z combat the competitive NYC rental market, where people often must compromise on space or style. By playing into both the size and scale of the Skittles Littles innovation, we maximized one of the tiniest NYC apartments with a rainbow design and functional furniture. Now, Skittles is paying rent for a year for the lucky fan living there!

LP: Did Mars do any other marketing campaign for Skittles Littles?

RC: We rolled out a full 360-degree marketing campaign to support the launch of Skittles Littles that included new ad creative, owned social content, paid support, and PR including the Skittles Littles apartment to reach consumers and inspire those moments of everyday moments of entertainment through our brand.

LP: What’s next for the Skittles brand?

We can’t reveal much for now, so we encourage consumers and fans to keep an eye on Skittles’ channels this year to learn what innovations are coming out next. Stay tuned!

