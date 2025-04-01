Podcast: Industry trends and takes with two editors

CONFECTIONERY CONVERSATIONS Prepared Foods and Candy Industry editor conversation The two editors chat trends and takeaways in the food industry. Your browser does not support the audio element. Missed an episode? Find archived episodes here.

Candy Industry Senior Editor Liz Parker Kuhn and sister magazine Prepared Foods Editor-in-Chief Bob Garrison were able to take a minute away from the hecticness of the Food Marketing Conference in Kalamazoo, MI recently and chat about industry trends.

The FMC, hosted by Western Michigan University, included speakers from NielsenIQ, Meijer, Kellanova, and more, and the two editors discuss takeaways from the conference sessions, especially applied to the snack, confectionery, and prepared foods sectors.

Listen to the podcast above or by clicking here.

