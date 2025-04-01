Candy IndustryCandy Industry TrendsCandy Industry News

Podcast: Industry trends and takes with two editors

Prepared Foods Editor-in-Chief Bob Garrison joins us on the podcast.

By Liz Parker Kuhn
Podcast: Industry trends and takes with two editors

WMU's Food Marketing Conference, hosted in Kalamazoo, MI from March 25-26, included talks by industry leaders. Photo by Liz Parker Kuhn

April 1, 2025

CONFECTIONERY CONVERSATIONS

Prepared Foods and Candy Industry editor conversation

The two editors chat trends and takeaways in the food industry.

podcastIcon

Missed an episode?

Find archived episodes here.

Candy Industry Senior Editor Liz Parker Kuhn and sister magazine Prepared Foods Editor-in-Chief Bob Garrison were able to take a minute away from the hecticness of the Food Marketing Conference in Kalamazoo, MI recently and chat about industry trends.

The FMC, hosted by Western Michigan University, included speakers from NielsenIQ, Meijer, Kellanova, and more, and the two editors discuss takeaways from the conference sessions, especially applied to the snack, confectionery, and prepared foods sectors. 

Listen to the podcast above or by clicking here.

Related - Video: Katjes on gummy trends, innovations

KEYWORDS: podcast Prepared Foods

Looking for a reprint of this article?
From high-res PDFs to custom plaques, order your copy today!

Liz200

Liz Parker Kuhn is the senior editor of Candy Industry and Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery, and has worked at BNP Media since 2012. She has written for CBS Detroit as well as for her own blogs. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing from the University of Michigan. Liz can be contacted at (248) 839-7156 or at parkerkuhne@bnpmedia.com.

Related Articles

Related Products

See More ProductsSee More Products

Events

View AllSubmit An Event
  • September 25, 2024

    State of the Candy Industry: 2024

    On-Demand An industry expert will discuss trends and predictions for both manufacturers and retailers, and will share consumer preferences in confectionery products.
  • December 12, 2024

    Consumer Insights: Better-For-You Candy Trends

    On-Demand: This webinar will examine variables factoring into nutritionally improved candy sales, including ingredients, label claims, and alternative sugars. Better-for-you options remain top of mind for consumers who are searching for indulgences, but in a healthier format. 
View AllSubmit An Event

Snack on the latest trends, news, and developments!

Stay in the know with Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery, the premier source of information for snack, bakery, and confectionery professionals.

JOIN TODAY!