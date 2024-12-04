CandyRific has announced a new licensing agreement with DreamWorks Animation’s Gabby’s Dollhouse. Featuring the reportedly positive and determined main character, Gabby, her kitty friends will also be included in designs for light-up bracelets, mini backpacks, and light-up candy fans. All new items will be available for Easter 2025.

The Light-Up Bracelets come with 0.35-oz of assorted fruit flavored dextrose candies, with natural flavors and colors. Consumers can press the character button to see the bracelet light up. The bracelets are available in Gabby and Pandy Paws characters, and will retail for $2.99-$3.99.

The Mini Backpacks with two different designs inspired by Gabby’s Dollhouse characters are available with 0.28-oz of assorted fruit-flavored dextrose candies. They measure approximately 2” x 3” x 4” and can hold candy, keys, and other small treasures. The treats come with different designs on either side and have a metal keyring and clip, with an SRP of $3.99-$4.99.

In addition, the Light-Up Candy Fans have Gabby and Pandy Paws atop each fan and provide a puff of cool air when you push the button. They include 0.53-oz. of assorted fruit-flavored dextrose candies, and retail for $6.99-$7.99.

