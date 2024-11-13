CandyRific has teamed up with Haribo for its new Christmas Movie Night Snack Kits. Each 10-oz holiday-themed bucket includes two 2-oz bags of Haribo Goldbears and two bags of Orville Redenbacher’s Butter Microwave Popcorn. The buckets are available at Target, and more seasonal-themed buckets will be available for holidays in 2025.

CandyRific sells candy and novelty product combinations utilizing popular licensed brands. CandyRific’s portfolio includes Haribo, Sweet Squad, Universal Brand Development, Disney, Marvel, Nickelodeon, Star Wars brands, and more. All products have a high perceived value, are merchandised in colorful displays and are especially popular with collectors, the brand says. The company has distribution with most of the major retailers in the U.S. and distributors in almost every major market in the world. CandyRific has appeared on the Inc. 500 and Inc. 5000 lists of fastest growing companies in the U.S. consecutively for eight consecutive years and was named one of Louisville’s Businesses of the Year for 2016. Retailers interested in CandyRific novelties can call 502-893-3626, or visit candyrific.com.

Haribo GmbH & Co. K.G. is on the current Candy Industry “Global Top 100 Candy Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Global Top 100” rankings.