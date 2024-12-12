SmartSweets, the original better-for-you candy brand, is debuting two new innovations in January.
After years of R&D, SmartSweets is cracking the code on a low-sugar chew and officially entering the cinnamon category, which are both reportedly seeing huge growth.
The new treats include:
- Cinnamon Bears: With cinnamon being one of the top requested flavors from existing customers, SmartSweets is bringing a BFY twist for all those who crave fiery, spicy sweetness across the food industry.
- SweetChews: Originally launched in 2020, SmartSweets aimed to improve its product, and in 2025, it is relaunching the individually-wrapped chewy candies, in Cherry Lemonade and Pink Punch flavors.
