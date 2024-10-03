CONFECTIONERY CONVERSATIONS SmartSweets Heidi Dorosin and Katrina Hahn, co-CEOs, SmartSweets, talk about gummy trends, consumer interests, and notable innovations in gummies recently. Your browser does not support the audio element. Missed an episode? Find archived episodes here.

We recently were able to catch up with Heidi Dorosin and Katrina Hahn, co-CEOs of SmartSweets, about how the company works to keep up with consumer interests, plus notable innovations in gummies that have hit the market recently.

Listen to the podcast above or by clicking here.

