Norman Love Confections to open second shop in Palm Beach County

The new store will be the chocolatier's eighth location in Florida.

By Candy Industry Staff
March 28, 2025

Chocolatier Norman Love Confections is coming soon to Boca Raton, its second location in Palm Beach County. 

Set to open later this spring at Boca Village Square by Town Center, 21200 St. Andrews Blvd., Boca Raton, the salon will be the company’s eighth retail location in Florida. Norman Love Confections’ salons offer culinary chocolate creations, confections and gourmet desserts from celebrated chef and chocolatier Norman Love, the company’s founder. The Boca Raton salon will also offer artisanal baked goods, gelato, and a variety of specialty coffees and drinks. 

Founded in Southwest Florida in 2001, Norman Love Confections is recognized globally for its edible artistry featuring handcrafted chocolates, flavor combinations, premium ingredients, and artistic, colorful designs. 

"We've enjoyed such a warm welcome in South Florida with the opening of our Delray Beach location last year," says Norman Love. "Boca Raton is the ideal market to expand our ultra-premium confections in Palm Beach County and we can't wait to be a part of its thriving community."

Norman Love Confections has been named the best premium chocolate company in the U.S. six times since 2006. In addition to its upscale retail locations, the company sells and ships products nationwide from its website, the demand for which has grown significantly in recent years.

Lisa Fisher, CEO of Norman Love Confections attributes the company's success to going above and beyond in their quest for perfection in its products, customer experience and reputation.  

“Each one of our chocolates is handcrafted and brings to life our vision of celebrating Artistry in chocolate,” says Fisher. “We don’t add preservatives or have mass assembly lines, and the end result is a signature line that tastes and looks unlike anything else.”

Retail and online offerings include Signature Gift Boxes, available in sizes from 5 to 50 pieces and include an assortment of flavors like Peanut Butter & Jelly, Sea Salt Caramel, Sicilian Pistachio, and more; Norman Love Confections Black line, a must-try collection for any dark chocolate connoisseur, and a variety of specialty gift boxes including the Chocolate Truffles Gift Box, Macaron Gift Boxes, and many more. Limited-edition holiday collections are offered throughout the year around holidays including Christmas, Hannukah, Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day, Easter, and more. 

