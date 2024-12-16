A24 movie studio dives into chocolate bars

Movie studio A24 is dipping its (metaphorical) hands into the confectionery world.

Although the chocolates were released in late November, they are available for shipping in January, in both a 6-bar set ($33) and individual bars ($5 each). The 6-bar set includes three flavors (two bars of each), and comes in a gift box with a bow. Flavors include:

Fizzy Fountain Soda Bar: Creamy root beer and popping candy

Creamy root beer and popping candy Popcorn & Candy Bar: Popcorn- and candy-coated chocolate pieces

Popcorn- and candy-coated chocolate pieces Salty Peanut Crunch Bar: Salted whole peanuts and caramel crunchies

The studio has started an Instagram page just for the chocolate, and A24's Movie Chocolate bars are also available at certain AMC theaters in the U.S. at the concession stand, per Hypebeast.

In addition, A24 team worked on the candy bar lineup for "the past few years," per Indiewire.

