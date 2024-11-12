AMC Theatres has announced the launch of a new product flavor as part of its line of retail popcorn: Cinnamon Butter Microwave Popcorn. The company reports that based on the popularity of its ready-to-eat and microwave varieties that launched less than two years ago, it is expanding its lineup to meet consumer demand.

Cinnamon Butter Microwave Popcorn combines salty and sweet flavors, popped with sweet cinnamon spice. According to the company, the popcorn uses premium kernels that pop bigger, eat more tender and leave fewer unpopped kernels in the bag for consumers to enjoy at home or on the go.

“AMC continues to expand our ready-to-eat and microwave popcorn products to more grocery stores nationwide, so we’re constantly cooking up innovative ways to create a fresh take on your favorite movie snacks to meet growing consumer demand,” says Ellen Copaken, senior vice president of marketing. “This new Cinnamon Butter flavor, a great addition to an already popular lineup of flavor options, will remind consumers of the subtle sweetness invoked by cinnamon toast, a warm and cozy flavor that along with its amazing taste, fills any space with a sweet intoxicating aroma.”

AMC reports it tested this new innovation with consumers prior to launch and discovered they responded favorably to the cinnamon microwave popcorn. Consumers reportedly appreciate that the Cinnamon Butter kernels are already coated with sweet cinnamon and do not require any manual application to enjoy; the popcorn is simply heated and enjoyed.

AMC Theatres Cinnamon Butter Microwave Popcorn will begin appearing on shelves at select Kroger and Publix locations across the country, and online as part of its variety pack configuration. Additional distribution is anticipated to follow in 2025. The new flavor joins the lineup of Extra Butter and Classic Butter as part of AMC’s microwave popcorn varieties, along with two ready-to-eat popcorn flavors of Extra Butter and Classic Butter that are on shelves across the country.

Related: AMC Entertainment launches microwave, RTE popcorn at Walmart