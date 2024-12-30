Minnesota Nice Ethnobotanicals, the country's largest vertically integrated ethnobotanical company, confects Amanita Muscaria, Blue Lotus, and other functional mushrooms and wellness offerings for all to enjoy.

The Amanita Muscaria chocolate bars in dark chocolate are packed with 5 g of decarbed Amanita Muscaria. Committed to providing the highest quality products affordably, MN Nice Ethnobotanicals stands for integrity and ethical sourcing, and leaves all synthetics behind, the brand says. The bars retail for $28.

The bar's ingredients include raw amanita muscaria mushrooms, cane sugar, chocolate, vegetable oil, nonfat dry milk, whole milk powder, soy lecithin, salt, natural flavoring, whole wheat flour, and salt (contains wheat, milk, and soy).

Related: GrowLife, Inc.'s Bridgetown Mushrooms launches limited-edition 'Bill Walton's Wonder Bar' mushroom chocolate