Blue Stripes, a sustainable chocolate company, and celebrity chef Nick DiGiovanni have officially broken the Guinness World Record for the largest chocolate bar. The chocolate creation, measuring an 416 sq m (27 m x 15.4 m), was unveiled in Ecuador, surpassing the previous record of 383.24 sq m set in the Netherlands in 2020. The record-breaking bar took 12 hours to assemble, with DiGiovanni and the Blue Stripes team connecting 20 cm x 25 cm chocolate squares using melted chocolate as edible "glue."

The mission when embarking on this record-breaking achievement was to raise awareness about the global cacao crisis and inspire sustainable innovation in the chocolate industry. The project brings attention to the mission of Blue Stripes: using whole cacao to combat challenges faced by cacao farmers worldwide and creates a conversation on the potential of utilizing the cacao fruit and shell that is typically discarded during the traditional chocolate making process.

"This was about more than just breaking a record," says Blue Stripes Founder Oded Brenner. "It was about spotlighting the challenges in the cacao industry and showing the world how we can reimagine chocolate, using every part of the cacao fruit to reduce waste, make additional value to the cacao farmers without the need to grow additional crop and create something extraordinary delicious and healthy."

"I've always loved pushing boundaries with food and taking on record-breaking challenges - and when that's paired with making an impact (distributing chocolate all over Ecuador) and educating the world on the cacao industry, it's even more fun," says celebrity chef Nick DiGiovanni. "I had so much fun in Ecuador and I can't wait to continue my partnership with Blue Stripes to keep making waves in the culinary world."

Ecuador, where Blue Stripes produces all of their whole cacao products, provided a fitting backdrop to accomplish this milestone. Being able to achieve the record in this location honors the country's rich cacao heritage and emphasizes the importance of supporting sustainable cacao farming practices globally. After the record was certified, the Blue Stripes team and DiGiovanni broke the bar into over 100,000 servings of chocolate and donated them to schools and community centers in Ecuador.

To celebrate the milestone and continue to raise awareness for the urgent need for sustainability in the cacao industry, Blue Stripes will launch a sweepstakes offering customers the opportunity to win a Blue Stripes Solid Gold Chocolate Bar worth $10,000 and a lifetime supply of Blue Stripes chocolate. The sweepstakes runs until February 28, 2025 and purposely takes place during the holiday season, when 65% of the year's chocolate sales take place.