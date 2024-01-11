Haribo is starting the year with a Guinness World Records achievement, which officially launched its first-ever fan art contest, #HOWiHARIBO. The new contest is inspired by the creativity Haribo sees from fans worldwide; playing, building, and designing with the brand’s fun gummi shapes. Haribo pursued the record-breaking achievement to inspire continued creativity and endless childlike happiness from its fans in 2024.

“Haribo has inspired moments of childlike happiness for consumers for over 100 years, whether they’re eating, sharing or—in many cases—playing with our tasty, fun, and colorful gummies,” said Seth Klugherz, vice president of marketing at Haribo of America. “We’ve seen countless ways our consumers have felt like kids again while playing with our over 25 varieties of Haribo treats like Goldbears, Starmix, and Twin Snakes, and it inspired us to create our own remarkable version of gummi art. We hope this larger-than-life mosaic brings smiles to our fans’ faces and encourages them to continue to show us their creativity through the #HOWiHARIBO contest in 2024.”

Haribo's record-breaking artwork claims the Guinness World Records title for The World’s Largest Jelly/Gummy Candy Mosaic, bringing the brand’s iconic Goldbear to life. The mosaic measures 353.1 square feet (32,804 square meters) and is made of approximately 150,000 Haribo Goldbears, each laid meticulously by hand from 300 of Haribo's Associates, their friends, and family, as well as community partners including the Boys and Girls Club of Kenosha.

Haribo and partners built the mosaic at University of Wisconsin-Parkside, in Kenosha, WI, the hometown of Haribo's first-ever U.S. manufacturing facility. The artwork took four hours to complete and used custom acrylic 12”x12” trays inlaid with the printed design that participants followed like paint-by-numbers using Haribo gummies. This activity not only brought out the creative side of the participants but served as an interactive and fun experience that showcased Haribo mission to inspire childlike happiness through its gummi treats.

As fans are smiling at the record-breaking gummi mosaic, Haribo hopes to see newly inspired creativity it can unleash in return. The 2024 #HOWiHARIBO contest invites budding artists and gummi enthusiasts of all ages to show off their creativity by showcasing unique visions of the Happy World of Haribo through gummi art, using the many types of HARIBO treats like Goldbears, Twin Snakes, Starmix, Happy Cola, Happy Cherries, Peaches, Watermelon and more.

To enter the #HOWiHARIBO art competition, fans can post photos or videos of their own gummi creations on Instagram with the hashtag #HOWiHARIBO. In retail stores nationwide, Haribo displays will feature a QR code that shoppers can scan to lead them to the #HOWiHARIBO website to learn more. Fans can win sweet prizes like a year’s supply of Haribo gummies and Haribo swag, and one lucky winner could win $5,000 in cash, a HARIBO merchandise gift pack, and a framed image of their creation.

#HOWiHARIBO is open to all budding gummi-artists, and entries will be accepted until September 30. To learn more, visit HowIHaribo.com.

Haribo GmbH & Co. K.G. is on the current Candy Industry “Global Top 100 Candy Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Global Top 100” rankings.