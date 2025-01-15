Big Picture Farm, purveyor of caramels, has just debuted a Valentine's Day collection, 


Caramel & Chocolate Bundle

Price: $56

This silver heart gift box is filled with an assortment of 20 of the brand's award-winning goat milk caramels, paired with a 12-piece box of chocolate-covered caramels. Each piece is handcrafted with care, using fresh goat milk.

The Ultimate Confection Collection 

Price: $65

Featuring goat turtles, honey brandy truffles, chocolate-covered caramels, and Big Picture Farm's sea salt & vanilla caramels, tied with a seasonal ribbon.

Heart Box 

Price: $13

Each box includes 11 pieces in consumers' choice of:

  • A single flavor (choose from 8 options)
  • A classic assortment
  • A seasonal assortment

