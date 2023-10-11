Big Picture Farm's newest confection, You Are The G.O.A.T. Box, uses fresh milk from its own herd of free-browsing goats. The box includes 11 of the brand's sea salt and vanilla caramels, and retails for $12.00.

A visit to Big Picture Farm in Vermont reveals what locals have known for a while: founders Louisa Conrad and Lucas Farrell are raising a family and animals where the health and happiness of all is first and foremost. Forty happy free-ranging goats roam the farm and provide the milk for confections. Flavors include Sea Salt & Vanilla, Maple Cream, Chai, Cocoa Latte, Brown Butter Bourbon, Raspberry Rhubarb, Wild Chocolate Mint, and Cider Honey. Click here for the caramel ingredients.

The brand's Farmstead Goat Milk Caramels have been awarded more than a dozen national awards, including Best Confection four times at the Fancy Food Show and three Good Food Awards. Farm stays are also available for those who want to experience the beauty of southern Vermont and the friendly goats that call this place home. Guests can even sign up for a goat hangout.

Big Picture Farm's product line has been transformed into a zero-waste product line and its farm and production facility is 100% solar powered. The caramels are sold in specialty food stores nationwide and online at bigpicturefarm.com where visitors can learn about the goats, as well as purchase caramels and other farm treats.