Ethel M Chocolates, part of Mars, is celebrating the season of love with the release of its limited-edition Valentine's Day Collection.

Available to shop on EthelM.com, the collection includes:

Valentine's Day Heart Collection - A curated selection of premium chocolate jewels, the Valentine's Day Heart is presented in a satin heart-shaped box with a choice of 14 or 28 artisanal pieces. Inside, consumers will find a mix of classics and seasonal delights, such as Milk Chocolate Pecan Caramel Rapture, Dark Chocolate Raspberry Satin Crème, Milk Chocolate Bananas Foster, and much more. Starting at $40.

5-pc Love Collection - The collection's lineup showcases colorful, heart-shaped truffles with rich, creamy centers, including Dark Chocolate Blood Orange Crème, Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter, White Chocolate, Dark Chocolate Lemon, and Dark Chocolate Passionfruit Carmel Hearts. Priced at $17.

The Luxe Library - The new Luxe Library features artisanal tablet bars: Dark Chocolate Brownie Batter Ganache, Dark Chocolate Lemon Satin Crème, Milk Chocolate Pecan Caramel Rapture, and Dark Chocolate Kona Espresso Ganache. Priced at $34.

Custom Chocolate Boxes - Consumers can choose an Ethel M Chocolates Custom Chocolate Box filled with their favorite flavors. Starting at $40.

"Ethel M Chocolates is rooted in decades of chocolate-making excellence and we're passionate about bringing customers only the best tasting experiences," says Lisa Vannerson, PR director, Ethel M Chocolates. "We hope our meticulously crafted chocolates help spread love this Valentine's Day season with an extra touch of sweetness."

Additionally, the Ethel M Chocolates Flagship Store & Cactus Garden in Henderson, NV will offer its 11th Annual Lights of Love experience. Reportedly offering a picturesque ambience, the Lights of Love will once again illuminate the three-acre botanical cactus garden with over half a million twinkling lights for guests to stroll through and enjoy. From Friday, Feb. 7 to Monday, Feb. 17, locals and visitors of the Las Vegas area can explore the garden under the stars, as well as book a guided Chocolate Tasting at the Flagship Store for a complete experience.

