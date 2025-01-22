The Fairtrade Foundation announced the appointment of Eleanor Harrison as its new CEO. Harrison is a visionary changemaker and strategist who brings with her 20 years of experience leading purpose-driven organizations, the foundation says.

Harrison, who will begin her new role in March, was previously CEO of Impetus, a venture philanthropy nonprofit that reportedly improves social outcomes and scaling impact for young people facing disadvantage.

She has received widespread recognition for her achievements. In 2016, she received the Order of the British Empire (OBE) for Services to International Development. In her role as chief executive of online platform GlobalGiving UK, she utilized her entrepreneurial drive and commercial acumen to disrupt traditional aid and accelerate community-led change. Harrison has also held several leadership roles in international NGOs, including running a Kenyan NGO for five years supporting children and their families to build better lives for themselves.

Working with communities to unlock their agency, navigate complex systems and thrive has defined Eleanor’s career. Her early community organizing included getting involved with Fairtrade Fortnight in the 1990s and supporting Wrexham to become a Welsh Fairtrade town in 2003.

Harrison is currently chair of Asylum Reform Initiative, UK, the alliance behind the 650+ Together with Refugee Coalition to campaign for a welcoming system for refugees. Formerly she was vice chair and board member of BOND, the UK network for organizations working in international development.

Harrison says: “I’m thrilled to be joining The Fairtrade Foundation at such an exciting point in time. Fairtrade’s mission speaks to my values. To connect producers and consumers and promote fairer trading conditions so producers can earn a fair income has never been more vital. Trade can and must work better for people and planet at this critical time of heightened political, economic and environmental volatility and fragility."

“I’m looking forward to taking up the baton from Michael Gidney, increasing consumer demand for Fairtrade products, supporting our portfolio of committed and highly valued business partners and growing our impact for producers. I will lead the Fairtrade Foundation with empathy, ambition and warmth and look forward to working with our team, partners and network to take Fairtrade to the next level.”

Nyagoy Nyong’o, chair of the Fairtrade Foundation Board of Trustees says: “We are delighted that Eleanor Harrison has agreed to join the Fairtrade Foundation as CEO. She brings a wealth of experience in how to make lasting change happen and has a very strong track record in growing impact, influence and income through visionary, strategic leadership, well-honed change management skills and energy, compassion and optimism."

“The Foundation has made great strides in transforming the sustainability landscape over the past three decades, ensuring that everything we do is rooted in the reality of producers’ experience. I am thrilled we have found the right person to lead us through the next stage of our journey.”

Fiona Kindness, chief financial officer, will be interim chief executive until Harrison takes over the post, taking over the reins from Michael Gidney who stepped down in December 2024 after 12 years at the helm.

