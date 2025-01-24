IT’SUGAR, one of the largest specialty candy retailers in the U.S., has announced the launch of the ‘Pucker Up’ Sour Mystery Box x Joely Live—a limited-edition collaboration inspired by the hit YouTube series Pucker Up hosted by model Joely Live. The sour candy collection, available online at IT’SUGAR.com, invites consumers to take on their own sour challenge while sharing in the excitement of Live's celebrity-filled show.

“At IT’SUGAR, we’re passionate about creating bold, exciting ways for our customers to experience candy. The partnership with Joely Live and her Pucker Up series brings together two fan-favorite brands in a way that’s both innovative and fun,” says Jarett Levan, CEO of IT’SUGAR. “We’re thrilled to offer fans a chance to bring the sour challenge home with this exclusive Sour Mystery Box collaboration.”

The "Pucker Up" Sour Mystery Box x Joely Live is available online exclusively for $35.00. Each box features a surprise assortment of sour gummies, hard candies, powders, and more, ensuring a unique experience in every bite. “This collaboration gives fans a chance to play along with their favorite creators and feel like they’re part of the show, said Joely Live. “With IT’SUGAR, we’re making the sour candy challenge more accessible and fun than ever before.”

Pucker Up is a popular YouTube series where Joely Live invites celebrity guests to tackle super sour treats while answering juicy, never-before-asked questions. Often compared to Hot Ones, the show combines laughter, surprises, and sweet moments with a sour twist. Hosted by Joely Live, the series has captured fans worldwide with its engaging format and viral-worthy episodes.

“I’ve loved IT’SUGAR since I was a kid and it’s always been my go-to candy store for celebrations and Pucker Up prep,” says Live. “When I first saw the Sour Mystery Box at IT’SUGAR, it felt like destiny. To now have this collaboration come to life feels like a full-circle moment. I can’t wait for Pucker Up fans to experience their own sour challenge at home.”

The "Pucker Up" Sour Mystery Box x Joely Live is now available exclusively at itsugar.com.

