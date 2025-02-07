Candy Industry Senior Editor Liz Parker Kuhn recently sat down with Tony Lamb, CEO, Kona Ice, to discuss the company's recent partnership with Hilco Sweets and CandyRific. The two candy companies have partnered with Kona Ice to release the company's flavors in a packaged candy format.

Kona Ice looked at several companies to partner with, before choosing fellow Kentucky company Hilco Sweets and its sister brand CandyRific.

View the video above, or click here.