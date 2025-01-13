Hilco Sweets and CandyRific have announced a new licensing agreement with Kona Ice, which serves up customized shaved ice through its self-serve Flavorwave system. This partnership marks the first time that signature Kona flavors will be available in confections.

The Kona Ice candy line will feature a variety of formats, including dual-flavored gummies, lollipops, popping candy, and seasonal sweets, all featuring Kona Ice flavors including Tiger’s Blood, Blue Raspberry, Pina Colada, Ninja Cherry, Groovy Grape, and more.

“We are honored that Kona Ice chose us to be its first licensing partner, and it means even more as we are both Kentucky-based companies,” says Emily Edmondson, EVP for Hilco Sweets. “Kona Ice is a beloved brand tied to childhood joy and community events, is family-friendly, and has over 55 signature flavors. Kona Ice and Hilco Sweets are a perfect pairing, bringing the Kona Ice experience to retailers nationwide.”

“Kona Ice is the perfect fit for confectionery and there is a lot of excitement for this brand,” says Frank Puglia, EVP, licensing and product development for Hilco Sweets & CandyRific. “Our core values align perfectly with Kona Ice, and their products, like ours, bring joy and fantastic flavors to families.”

With nearly 3,000 points of sale across the country, Kona Ice is dedicated to providing a unique experience, spreading fun, and creating smiles while giving back to local communities, the brand says.

“We are excited to extend this beloved brand into more products that will delight our fans and help to build our brand at retail,” says Tony Lamb, CEO, Kona Ice. “It is the right time to leverage our iconic truck design, colorful characters and signature flavors in treats for kids and families to enjoy anywhere, anytime.”

The first product will be a seasonal assortment launching in time for the 2025 holiday season.

The license agreement between Kona Ice and Hilco Sweets was broked by Brandgenuity, the licensing agency managing the development and rollout of the Kona Ice licensing program.

