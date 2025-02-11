Antares Vision Group, a technology partner in product and supply chain digitalization for enterprises and institutions, has extended its Diamind ecosystem of integrated and modular solutions. The company’s new Diamind Connect platform manages traceable data and production processes to aim for end-to-end sustainability, comprehensive traceability, and seamless customer engagement for brand owners in a variety of industries, including food and beverage, the company says. In the confectionery space, for example, its value would be most prominent in high-leverage chocolates and other premium items.

Diamind Connect’s prominent differentiators include modularity, in that each software module can be adopted separately, independently, or in combination with the others, to best manage the production environment and follow development step by step. It also offers scalability, which enables the platform to be used/connected to a plant at different levels, from a single machine, up to corporate level settings. Diamind Connect can be integrated with existing IT infrastructure, including a wide array of legacy systems.

Diamind Connect facilitates the traceability of all supply chain information, starting with raw materials, continuing through each stage of transformation and processing, and concluding with the creation of a Unique Digital Identity for each single sellable product unit. These identifiers can be associated with various identification media (QR Code, Datamatrix, NFC, RFID, etc.), enabling users to monitor the product throughout its supply chain journey toward the goals of reducing counterfeiting risks and combatting grey markets.

The identifier (data-carrier) can have varying uses depending on the context. Prior to product release, it can provide support for logistics or sampling; after purchase, the identifier can provide information and interact with the end consumer. And at the end of the lifecycle, the data-carrier can help enable the packaging recycling process.

Furthermore, thanks to the collection and availability of data (including sustainability metrics) throughout the supply chain, Diamind Connect can help inform and enable circular economy goals by analyzing the environmental impact of a product during its supply chain journey (e.g. carbon footprint and water consumption), therefore transforming raw data into customer information.

In the food & beverage space, Diamind Connect enables complete “farm to fork” supply chain traceability, validating information regarding nutritional values, ingredient origins, and sustainable practices while improving customer engagement.

"The Diamind Connect platform is in line with the group’s consolidation and growth strategies," states Gianluca Mazzantini, CEO of Antares Vision Group. “We are particularly proud of the launch of the platform, which joins the current one for the life science sector, focused on the regulatory system and compliance with legislation in force.”

"The platform meets the requirements of producers and consumers, becoming a tool to communicate the sustainability, safety, and authenticity of the supply chain at all levels,” adds Massimo Bonardi, CTO of Antares Vision Group. “It has been developed following the highest technological standards: a native architecture multi-tenant based on microservices, designed with cloud-first and cloud-agnostic to ensure maximum scalability and flexibility. The platform integrates advanced AI tools for intelligent processing and analysis of data. In 2025, Diamind, our ecosystem of solutions, will be enhanced with new products to make our value proposition increasingly aligned to market needs."

