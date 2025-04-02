Vision Group Network celebrates fifth anniversary

Vision Group Network (VGN), a network of virtual forums dedicated to discussing topics, trends, challenges, and opportunities shaping businesses today, announced its fifth anniversary fostering innovation and collaboration within the Convenience and Mobility sectors. By uniting industry leaders through virtual forums, VGN addresses pressing challenges and anticipates emerging trends, ensuring businesses worldwide are equipped for the future.

"Since 2020, Vision Group Network has been bringing together top industry leaders in virtual forums—spaces where real conversations spark real change," says VGN Co-Founder Eva Strasburger. "These sessions aren't about sticking to the status quo; they're about tackling challenges head-on, exchanging experiences, and driving bold ideas forward."

According to VGN Co-Founder Myra Kressner, "Retailers, site operators, and Ally Supporter members together play a crucial role in all Vision Groups, providing resources and expertise that help drive meaningful discussions and innovative solutions for convenience, foodservice and e-mobility industries."

"Sharing Today to Shape Tomorrow reflects VGN's mission to keep all industry stakeholders informed through our free Vision Reports, enabling the entire convenience and mobility industries to anticipate future trends, events, and disruptions more effectively," adds Co-Founder Roy Strasburger.

