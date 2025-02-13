This spring, Bazooka Candy's Ring Pop, the candy brand known for its gem-shaped lollipops, is launching a Milk Chocolate Ring Pop. This spin on the pop culture classic will bring a new twist to Easter and Spring celebrations.

Each Milk Chocolate Ring Pop is true-to-size to the original Ring Pop, and is a solid chocolate 3D gem with an entirely edible, wearable chocolate ring. Since Ring Pop always dials up the fun, we amped it up to include rainbow sprinkles - an unexpected combination of creamy chocolate and crunchy sweetness in every bite.

For a limited time this Easter season, Milk Chocolate Ring Pop will be available in spring-themed packaging. Each box contains two individually wrapped pieces, allowing consumers to eat one now and save the other for later.

“For years, Ring Pop has played a role in making every seasonal celebration exciting and over the top!” says Allison McCants, senior director seasonal innovation at Bazooka Brands. “With the new Milk Chocolate Ring Pop, we’re taking that to the next level. Combining the excitement of the iconic Ring Pop brand and the love our fans have for chocolate, we can’t wait to see how this sweet innovation becomes part of their celebrations!”

Milk Chocolate Ring Pop will be sold exclusively at select Walmart locations nationwide in the seasonal candy aisle for $2.00, just in time for Easter, and will available starting in March for a limited time in a 1.4-oz box, while supplies last.

Bazooka Candy Brands, division of The Bazooka Companies, Inc. is on the current Candy Industry “Global Top 100 Candy Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Global Top 100” rankings.