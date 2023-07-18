Yowie Group, the "surprise inside" chocolate company, is inviting bakers in the U.S. and Australia to participate in its first-ever Cake Decorating Contest.

Not a cake fan? Any Yowie-inspired treat, from cookies to popsicles, will be accepted. Take inspiration from the Yowie characters themselves or from any of the baby animals included in the latest series. The goal is to be creative and have fun.

What is a Yowie?

The surprise-inside chocolate treat is sustainably sourced, Rainforest Alliance Certified, and contains no GMOs, palm oil, gluten, or nuts. Plus, each Yowie features an endangered animal collectible figurine and a leaflet to help kids learn about the animal. The word “Yowie” is what Australians call Bigfoot or Sasquatch. There are six bigfoot characters: Rumble, Boof, Squish, Nap, Ditty, and Crag. Each Yowie is responsible for protecting a different animal habitat.

How to enter:

Participation is open to all baking enthusiasts, professional pastry chefs, and creative souls who can work magic with fondant and buttercream. To enter the contest, simply follow these steps:

Design and create your Yowie inspired masterpiece

Upload a picture or video of the completed creation to Yowie’s Facebook page

Wait for the winner to be announced on August 9

Prizes:

The winning design will be shared with thousands via Yowie's social channels, and the winner will receive an entire case of Yowie chocolates.

Judging criteria:

Yowie expert judges will evaluate each cake based on the following criteria:

Creativity and originality of the design

Skill and technique demonstrated in the cake decoration

Overall presentation, including color scheme, texture, and visual appeal

Where are Yowie chocolates?

For inspiration, Yowie can be found in more than 30,000 retail outlets across the United States, including Walmart, Walgreens, 7Eleven, Albertson’s, Meijer, SuperValu, Giant Eagle, H-E-B, Food Lion, Casey’s, Circle K, and many more and across Australia including Woolworth’s, IGA, Big W, The Reject Shop, and Kmart.