Following the success of its Christmas-themed Movie Night Snack Kits, CandyRific has teamed up again with Haribo for its new Valentine’s Day and Easter-themed Movie Night Snack Kits.

Each 10-oz holiday-themed bucket includes two 2.0-oz bags of Haribo Goldbears and two bags of Orville Redenbacher’s Butter Microwave Popcorn. The Valentine’s Day buckets were available at Target and Walgreens, and consumers can find the Easter buckets at Target.

CandyRific sells candy and novelty product combinations utilizing popular licensed brands. CandyRific’s portfolio includes Haribo, Sweet Squad, Universal Brand Development, Disney, Marvel, Nickelodeon, Star Wars brands, and more.

