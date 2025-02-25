Bell Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (Bell) has announced the appointment of Lee Brooks as chief operating officer at the company’s global headquarters in Northbrook, IL.

“It gives me great pleasure to announce Lee Brooks’ appointment to chief operating officer of Bell Flavors & Fragrances. This well-deserved promotion is a testament to Lee's unwavering dedication, exceptional work ethic, and inclusive cross-functional and operational leadership,” exclaims Ron Stark, president and CEO.

“Since joining our team, Lee has consistently demonstrated a remarkable ability to drive operational excellence, while taking on more responsibilities and fostering a culture of teamwork focused on safety and continuous improvement. Lee leads by example with thorough execution and follow-through, and he demonstrates a personal commitment to each direct report, his team, and our company's success. He has been instrumental in increasing our growth and laying the strategic groundwork for even greater growth for our company in the future,” remarks Stark.

In this role, Brooks will oversee Bell’s global operations, driving excellence in service, efficiency, and innovation while ensuring alignment with the company’s strategic objectives.

Previously serving as VP of global flavor and fragrance operations, he reportedly brings extensive leadership experience in optimizing operational systems, enhancing regulatory and quality compliance, and fostering a culture of growth, safety, sustainability, and employee engagement across Bell’s worldwide locations.

Brooks joined Bell Flavors & Fragrances in January 2020 as the VP of fragrance operations in Middletown, NY and was then promoted to his previous role in September 2020, based in Northbrook, IL. Since 2020, Brooks has played a pivotal role in shaping the company's operations and quality systems through a global enterprise resource planning implementation and strategic alignment across Bell's international operations.

With over 25 years of experience in the flavor industry, Brooks is also an active member of the Northbrook Chamber of Commerce, where he serves as director at large.

“I am truly honored and grateful for this opportunity. I look forward to continuing to work alongside the talented and dedicated teams at Bell. Together, we will refine our processes, embrace innovation, and leverage our automated, global infrastructure to streamline operations and deliver exceptional service to customers worldwide,” says Brooks. "Let’s build on Bell’s success and achieve even greater accomplishments ahead."

“Please join us in congratulating Lee on this significant achievement. We are confident that under Lee's leadership, his expanded cross-functional teams will continue to thrive and reach new heights,” concludes Stark.

Related: Bell uncovers 2025 Micro Trends